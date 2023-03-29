Tesla's Chinese Rival BYD Defers US Debut, Decision Comes Weeks After Reducing Shift Timings At China Plants

- BYD Co., Ltd. BYDDF BYDDY does not propose to foray into the U.S. passenger car market for now, founder Wang Chuanfu said.
- At a post-earnings briefing on Wednesday, the Chinese Tesla, Inc TSLA rival said that its home market of China has already entered a “full-expansion phase” for new-energy vehicles, Bloomberg reports.
- The U.S. is the next biggest EV market after China, where a price war has erupted between BYD, Tesla, and other EV makers.
- Wang does not foresee any impact from President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act due to the move.
- The Warren Buffett-backed EV maker sold 1.86 million electric and plug-in hybrids in 2022, accounting for 30% of all new-energy vehicle sales in China, with half of them battery-only EVs. In comparison, Tesla delivered 1.31 million EVs globally.
- BYD has expanded its footprint overseas, including Norway, Denmark, the U.K., Thailand, and Australia.
- Wang predicted that developing clean-energy vehicles would lead to a reshuffling within the global auto industry.
- Recently, BYD reduced shifts at two auto assembly plants in China, signifying weaker demand in the largest auto market.
- Reportedly, BYD has been cutting back on production in the face of weaker industry-wide demand in China since the start of the year.
- BYD has also been slowing output since the start of the year when industry-wide sales began to stall, and China terminated a national subsidy program for EVs.
- Analysts have credited aggressive discounts for creating some demand as other automakers borrowed a leaf out of Tesla into a price war over market share, but industry-wide inventories have been piling.
