Why Alkaline Water Company Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 16%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Auddia Inc. AUUD jumped 115% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 10% on Wednesday.
- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ gained 55% to $0.26 in pre-market trading.
- CXApp Inc. CXAI climbed 35% to $2.16 in pre-market trading after climbing over 20% on Wednesday.
- National CineMedia, Inc. NCMI surged 19.1% to $0.5266 in pre-market trading after jumping around 115% on Wednesday. The company filed a voluntary Chapter 11 petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The company announced a series of debt restructuring transactions likely to strengthen its balance sheet meaningfully and position it for long-term growth.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. WTER shares climbed 16.3% to $1.71 in pre-market trading. Alkaline Water Company said Alkaline88 reported a nationwide distribution in Kroger.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV gained 15.4% to $0.7499 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Wednesday.
- Zhihu Inc ZH climbed 15.1% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Wednesday. Zhihu recently posted upbeat Q4 results.
- Getaround, Inc. GETR gained 14.8% to $0.29 in pre-market trading. Getaround recently said it sees preliminary FY22 total revenues of $59 million to $60 million.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. POAI gained 12.7% to $0.3105 in pre-market trading. Predictive Oncology recently reported collaboration with Integra Therapeutics to advance gene therapy.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. LIXT gained 11.3% to $0.7681 in pre-market trading after dropping 20% on Wednesday.
Losers
- GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK fell 36.7% to $1.71 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. SPWH fell 15% to $7.06 in pre-market trading as the company reported mixed financial results for its fourth quarter and issued downbeat guidance for the first quarter. The company also said CEO Jon Barker would retire from his roles at the company, effective April 14.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI shares dropped 11.7% to $27.48 in pre-market trading after surging over 88% on Wednesday.
- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO fell 12.9% to $1.83 in pre-market. Altamira Therapeutics shares jumped 59% on Wednesday after the company announced the publication of results from its Phase 2 trial with AM-125 in acute vestibular syndrome in a leading peer reviewed journal..
- T Stamp Inc. IDAI fell 12.5% to $3.34 in pre-market trading after jumping 100% on Wednesday. Trust Stamp announced a Notice of Allowance for three new U.S patent related to its artificial intelligence based biometric authentication technology.
- Kalera Public Limited Company KAL fell 12.2% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Wednesday. Kalera recently received a notice of delisting form Nasdaq.
- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY fell 11.4% to $3.95 in pre-market trading. Innovative Eyewear recently launched ChatGPT-enabled smart eyewear.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 10.1% to $0.1620 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Wednesday.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. CELZ fell 9.4% to $0.7930 in pre-market trading. Creative Medical Technology shares jumped over 85% on Wednesday after the company announced one-year follow-up data and significant efficacy using CELZ-001 to treat patients with Type 2 Diabetes without any serious adverse effects reported.
- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR shares fell 8.6% to $1.28 in pre-market trading. HeartCore Enterprises shares jumped over 56% on Wednesday after the company announced it signed its tenth Go IPO contract.
