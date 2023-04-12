These 3 Health Care Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Amgen Inc. AMGN

Dividend Yield: 3.40%

3.40% Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and cut the price target from $275 to $265 on March 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Mohit Bansal upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and cut the price target from $275 to $265 on March 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $312 to $294 on Feb. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Jay Olson maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $312 to $294 on Feb. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: Amgen posted FY22 adjusted EPS of $17.69, up 27% year-over-year.

Merck & Co., Inc. MRK

Dividend Yield: 2.59%

2.59% Berenberg analyst Luisa Hector maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $125 to $130 on March 10, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Luisa Hector maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $125 to $130 on March 10, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Wolfe Research analyst Tim Anderson upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform with a price target of $127 on Feb. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Tim Anderson upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform with a price target of $127 on Feb. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: The FDA approved Merck & Co’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with Astellas Pharma Inc & Seagen Inc's Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (la/mUC) who are not eligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy.

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH

Dividend Yield: 2.5%

2.5% Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $86 to $90 on Feb. 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Erin Wright maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $86 to $90 on Feb. 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $78 to $91 on Jan. 31, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $78 to $91 on Jan. 31, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: Cardinal Health announced its collaboration with Signify Health to offer in-home clinical and medication management services through its Outcomes™ business.

