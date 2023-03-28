ñol


NVIDIA To Rally Around 14%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 28, 2023 8:44 AM | 2 min read
  • B of A Securities cut the price target for Fox Corporation FOXA from $42 to $34. B of A Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Fox shares fell 1.8% to $33.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for Orchard Therapeutics plc ORTX from $3 to $15. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pete Stavropoulos maintained an Overweight rating. Orchard Therapeutics shares fell 2% to close at $4.81 on Monday.
  • Benchmark increased the price target for H World Group Limited HTHT from $45 to $64. Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang maintained a Buy rating. H World Group shares fell 0.2% to close at $47.38 on Monday.
  • Bernstein boosted NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $265 to $300. Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon maintained an Outperform rating. NVIDIA shares fell 0.4% to $264.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse increased PVH Corp. PVH price target from $87 to $93. Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti maintained an Outperform rating. PVH shares jumped 11.6% to $82.17 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised the price target for Ciena Corporation CIEN from $58 to $70. Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. Ciena shares rose 3.2% to $50.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays boosted Carnival Corporation CCL price target from $12 to $13. Barclays analyst Brandt Montour maintained an Overweight rating. Carnival shares fell 4.8% to close at $8.79 on Monday.
  • Keybanc boosted Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI price target from $160 to $170. Keybanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained an Overweight rating. Darden shares dropped 0.1% to $153.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley cut NIKE, Inc. NKE price target from $140 to $130. Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Kurtz maintained an Overweight rating. NIKE shares fell 0.1% to $117.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs slashed BioNTech SE BNTX price target from $156 to $140. Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani maintained a Neutral rating. BioNTech shares fell 0.7% to $122.70 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital raised Microsoft Corporation MSFT price target $265 to $305. BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava maintained a Market Perform. Microsoft shares fell 0.3% to $275.62 in pre-market trading.

