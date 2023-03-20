ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Charles Schwab To Rally Over 19%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 20, 2023 12:37 PM | 2 min read
Charles Schwab To Rally Over 19%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Monday
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for 89bio, Inc. ETNB from $27 to $25. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating. 89bio shares fell 5.2% to trade at $11.80 on Monday.
  • EF Hutton boosted the price target for Atlas Lithium Corporation ATLX from $12 to $18. EF Hutton analyst Chip Moor maintained a Buy rating. Atlas Lithium shares gained 1.5% to trade at $13.85 on Monday.
  • Guggenheim raised the price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO from $63 to $70. Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel maintained a Buy rating. Academy Sports shares gained 1.6% to $64.29 on Monday.
  • BTIG boosted Verona Pharma plc VRNA price target from $26 to $31. BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader maintained a Buy rating. Verona Pharma shares gained 2.4% to trade at $19.04 on Monday.
  • B. Riley Securities cut Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA price target from $6 to $5. B. Riley Securities analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Neutral rating. Marathon Digital shares fell 5.8% to $7.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised the price target for Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR from $170 to $185. Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Extra Space Storage shares fell 0.1% to trade at $159.29 on Monday.
  • Rosenblatt boosted Stagwell Inc. STGW price target from $10 to $12.. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating. Stagwell shares gained 6% to $6.89 on Monday.
  • Benchmark cut RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT price target from $30 to $28. Benchmark analyst Bill Sutherland maintained a Buy rating. RCM Technologies shares fell 3.7% to trade at $12.37 on Monday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX price target from $23 to $29. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Prakhar Agrawal maintained an Overweight. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares fell 15.8% to trade at $19.48 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised Jabil Inc. JBL price target from $80 to $90.. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Buy rating. Jabil shares gained 1.9% to trade at $80.49 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse increased The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW price target $67.5 to $68. Credit Suisse analyst Bill Katz maintained an Outperform rating. Charles Schwab shares gained 1.1% to trade at $57.07 on Monday.

Check This Out: Bitcoin Rises Above $28,000; Conflux Becomes Top Gainer

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPrice TargetSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalyst forecastsPT Changes

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved