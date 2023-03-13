Why Provention Bio Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 260%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB rose 262.7% to $24.30 in pre-market trading after Sanofi agreed to acquire the company for $25.00 per share in cash, representing an equity value of approximately $2.9 billion.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX rose 35.8% to $0.7737 in pre-market trading after gaining 23% on Friday.
- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. MEDS rose 15.9% to $0.40 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 5% on Friday.
- Meten Holding Group Ltd. METX shares rose 15.5% to $0.2620 in pre-market trading.
- Myomo, Inc. MYO rose 14.4% to $0.8471 in pre-market trading. Myomo is expected to report financial results for the three months and year ended Dec. 31, 2022 today.
- ObsEva SA OBSV shares rose 13.8% to $0.1467 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update towards its strategic reorganization to consolidate operations in Switzerland.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares rose 9.3% to $209.87 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Friday.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA rose 9% to $5.81 in pre-market trading.
- Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT rose 6.6% to $5.65 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Friday.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD rose 5.4% to $21.46 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of DAYBUE™ (trofinetide) for the treatment of Rett syndrome in adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older.
Losers
- First Republic Bank FRC fell 54.7% to $37.01 in pre-market after the bank announced Sunday, that it enhanced its financial position through access to additional liquidity from the Fed and JPMorgan.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. GLYC fell 15.3% to $1.11 in pre-market trading.
- Cingulate Inc. CING shares fell 15.1% to $1.57 in pre-market trading after posting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO fell 12.8% to $1.36 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Friday. Altamira Therapeutics, last week, filed for offering 3.2 million of common shares on a firm commitment basis.
- Laser Photonics Corporation LASE fell 12.7% to $3.50 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported the expansion of its Service Partner Network (SPN) program.
- Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO fell 12.4% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after jumping over 32% on Friday.
- Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL shares dropped 12.4% to $43.20 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Friday.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. MTEM fell 9% to $0.46 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday. Molecular Templates, last week, received FDA clearance to proceed for clinical testing of its novel MT-8421 ETB program.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA shares fell 7.9% to $0.2210 in pre-market trading.
- Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR fell 7.3% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Friday. Hyperfine is expected to report financial results for the fourth quarter on March 21, 2023.
Now Read This: Insiders Selling Perrigo And 3 Other Stocks
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.