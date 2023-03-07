ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Dick's Sporting Goods, WW International, Sea Limited And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 7, 2023 10:31 AM | 2 min read
Dick's Sporting Goods, WW International, Sea Limited And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 150 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • WW International, Inc. WW shares jumped 29.8% to $5.02 despite worse-than-expected Q4 revenue and Q1 guidance below estimates. The company also announced it will acquire Weekend Health, Inc. for a net purchase price of $106 million.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. PTGX climbed 20% to $18.25 after the company announced JNJ-2113 met its primary endpoint in the Phase 2b FRONTIER 1 clinical trial in psoriasis.
  • Allakos Inc. ALLK rose 17% to $6.32 following a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • NeoGames S.A. NGMS rose 15.6% to $17.11 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. BBIO gained 13.8% to $18.80. BridgeBio Pharma announced positive data for its phase 2 study of Infigratinib in Achondroplasia.
  • Enfusion, Inc. ENFN climbed 13.4% to $11.47 following strong sales.
  • Sea Limited SE shares rose 13.4% to $74.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 revenues.
  • Quotient Technology Inc. QUOT jumped 12.4% to $3.73 after Reuters reported that the company is exploring a sale.
  • Genelux Corporation GNLX rose 12% to $33.18.
  • Vivid Seats Inc. SEAT jumped 11.3% to $7.44 after the company reported Q4 financial results and issued guidance.
  • Latham Group, Inc. SWIM climbed 10.2% to $3.7050 following Q4 results.
  • Vistra Corp. VST gained 9.8% to $26.77. Vistra shares announced it will acquire Energy Harbor.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. ACRS gained 9.6% to $7.75. Aclaris Therapeutics announced its Phase 2A study of Zunsemetinib for Hidradentis Suppurativa did not meet its primary or secondary endpoints.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL rose 9.6% to $6.11 after the company the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS jumped 9% to $144.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY23 guidance.
  • Squarespace, Inc. SQSP rose 8.8% to $26.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong Q1 guidance.
  • Nutex Health Inc. NUTX jumped 8.3% to $1.7450.
  • ProKidney Corp. PROK gained 8.2% to $12.90.
  • DISH Network Corporation DISH rose 5.2% to $11.47. DISH Network Director James Defranco acquired a total of 1,450,000 shares an average price of $10.84

Check This Out: Insiders Selling Philip Morris International And 2 Other Stocks

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideasbig gainersConsumer DiscretionaryEducation ServicesHuman Resource & Employment ServicesIndustrialsTop Gainers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved