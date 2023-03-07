DocuSign To Rally Around 25%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

- Wells Fargo cut the price target for Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG from $236 to $230. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained an Overweight rating. Cheniere Energy shares fell 4.8% to close at $156.55 on Monday.
- RBC Capital raised the price target for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI from $61 to $69. RBC Capital analyst Bora Lee maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Cogent Communications shares fell 0.2% to close at $63.96 on Monday.
- Mizuho lifted the price target for Trip.com Group Limited TCOM from $45 to $49. Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained a Buy rating. Trip.com shares fell 0.3% to close at $38.61 on Monday.
- BTIG cut the price target for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. ACRS from $32 to $29. BTIG analyst Julian Harrison maintained a Buy rating. Aclaris Therapeutics shares fell 2.4% to $6.90 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut Cara Therapeutics, Inc. CARA price target from $26 to $22. Needham analyst Joseph Stringer maintained a Buy rating. Cara Therapeutics shares fell 27.6% to $7.25 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised Ciena Corporation CIEN price target from $71 to $74. Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Overweight rating. Ciena shares rose 0.7% to $51.25 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group increased Linde plc LIN price target from $355 to $375. Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Richardson maintained an Outperform rating. Linde shares fell 0.9% to $354.83 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantic Equities raised Merck & Co., Inc. MRK price target from $122 to $127. Atlantic Equities analyst Steve Chesney maintained an Overweight rating. Merck shares rose 0.1% to $111.12 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse raised Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. ESPR price target from $6.5 to $7. Credit Suisse analyst Judah Frommer upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. Esperion Therapeutics shares fell 0.1% to $5.07 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies raised DocuSign, Inc. DOCU price target from $70 to $80. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating. DocuSign shares fell 1.4% to close at $64.15 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo raised Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE price target $55 to $60. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Underweight rating. Guidewire Software shares fell 2.3% to close at $71.52 on Monday.
