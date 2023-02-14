ñol


Avis Budget, Zoetis, Palantir Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 14, 2023 10:26 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT jumped 20.1% to $13.73 after the company posted better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. FUSN shares rose 19% to $4.32 after the company announced it will acquire the Phase 2 program for 225Ac-PSMA I&T, a radiopharmaceutical targeting metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer.
  • FLJ Group Limited FLJ gained 15.2% to $2.12.
  • Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR surged 14.3% to $8.69 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company also issued first-quarter and FY23 guidance.
  • Genius Brands International, Inc. GNUS shares rose 12.8% to $4.06 after the company announced an exclusive deal with BuzzFeed.
  • Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR gained 12.2% to $5.94. Goldman Sachs and Cowen & Co. raised their price targets on the stock.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA jumped 11.5% to $6.53.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN climbed 10% to $2.2100. Citigroup maintained Opendoor Technologies with a Neutral and raised the price target from $1.5 to $2.
  • Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR rose 9.4% to $1.52.
  • Embecta Corp. EMBC surged 9.2% to $31.05 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Vicarious Surgical Inc. RBOT rose 9.1% to $3.36 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR gained 8.9% to $240.18 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
  • monday.com Ltd. MNDY jumped 8.7% to $158.10. Monday.Com reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 57% year-on-year to $149.9 million, beating the consensus of $141.2 million. Several analysts raised their price targets on the stock.
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD gained 8.1% to $7.80.
  • Zoetis Inc. ZTS rose 7% to $174.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY23 adjusted EPS and revenue guidance above estimates.

