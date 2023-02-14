Avis Budget, Zoetis, Palantir Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT jumped 20.1% to $13.73 after the company posted better-than-expected Q4 results.

jumped 20.1% to $13.73 after the company posted better-than-expected Q4 results. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. FUSN shares rose 19% to $4.32 after the company announced it will acquire the Phase 2 program for 225Ac-PSMA I&T, a radiopharmaceutical targeting metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer.

shares rose 19% to $4.32 after the company announced it will acquire the Phase 2 program for 225Ac-PSMA I&T, a radiopharmaceutical targeting metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer. FLJ Group Limited FLJ gained 15.2% to $2.12.

gained 15.2% to $2.12. Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR surged 14.3% to $8.69 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company also issued first-quarter and FY23 guidance.

surged 14.3% to $8.69 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company also issued first-quarter and FY23 guidance. Genius Brands International, Inc. GNUS shares rose 12.8% to $4.06 after the company announced an exclusive deal with BuzzFeed.

shares rose 12.8% to $4.06 after the company announced an exclusive deal with BuzzFeed. Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR gained 12.2% to $5.94. Goldman Sachs and Cowen & Co. raised their price targets on the stock.

gained 12.2% to $5.94. Goldman Sachs and Cowen & Co. raised their price targets on the stock. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA jumped 11.5% to $6.53.

jumped 11.5% to $6.53. Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN climbed 10% to $2.2100. Citigroup maintained Opendoor Technologies with a Neutral and raised the price target from $1.5 to $2.

climbed 10% to $2.2100. Citigroup maintained Opendoor Technologies with a Neutral and raised the price target from $1.5 to $2. Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR rose 9.4% to $1.52.

rose 9.4% to $1.52. Embecta Corp. EMBC surged 9.2% to $31.05 following upbeat quarterly results.

surged 9.2% to $31.05 following upbeat quarterly results. Vicarious Surgical Inc. RBOT rose 9.1% to $3.36 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

rose 9.1% to $3.36 following upbeat quarterly earnings. Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR gained 8.9% to $240.18 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

gained 8.9% to $240.18 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. monday.com Ltd. MNDY jumped 8.7% to $158.10. Monday.Com reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 57% year-on-year to $149.9 million, beating the consensus of $141.2 million. Several analysts raised their price targets on the stock.

jumped 8.7% to $158.10. Monday.Com reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 57% year-on-year to $149.9 million, beating the consensus of $141.2 million. Several analysts raised their price targets on the stock. Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD gained 8.1% to $7.80.

gained 8.1% to $7.80. Zoetis Inc. ZTS rose 7% to $174.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY23 adjusted EPS and revenue guidance above estimates.

Check This Out: Crypto Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion; GMX Emerges As Top Gainer