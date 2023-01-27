Why GeneDx Holdings Shares Are Trading Lower By 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Freightos Limited CRGO shares rose 69.2% to $17.75 in pre-market trading. Freightos listed on the Nasdaq following merger with special purpose acquisition company, Gesher I Acquisition Corp.
- Akanda Corp. AKAN rose 49.2% to $0.4180 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Thursday.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX shares rose 19.2% to $0.8950 in pre-market trading after dropping 32% on Thursday. GeoVax recently received a notice of allowance for its zika vaccine patent.
- BuzzFeed, Inc. BZFD rose 18.7% to $2.48 in pre-market trading. The company’s shares jumped 120% on Thursday following a report suggesting Meta Platforms pays the company millions to generate creator content.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA rose 12.8% to $0.3970 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Thursday.
- comScore, Inc. SCOR rose 9.9% to $1.33 in pre-market trading.
- Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT rose 9.5% to $0.3634 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Thursday.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP rose 8.8% to $0.2339 in pre-market trading.
- Ocugen, Inc. OCGN shares rose 8.3% to $1.30 in pre-market trading. Ocugen recently announced results from the Phase 2/3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI rose 7.5% to $0.2581 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Thursday.
Losers
- ContraFect Corporation CFRX fell 21.1% to $0.0727 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Thursday.
- Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. DECA shares fell 12.9% to $9.05 in pre-market trading. Longevity Biomedical and Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. announced a business combination.
- Genelux Corporation GNLX fell 11.4% to $5.45 in pre-market trading. Genelux announced pricing of $15 million initial public offering of 2.5 million shares of common stock at a price of $6 per share.
- Biotricity, Inc. BTCY shares dropped 10.5% to $0.79 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Thursday. Biotricity signed a distribution agreement with top 5 distributor for its cardiac monitoring solutions.
- Intel Corporation INTC fell 9.9% to $27.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued soft guidance.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS fell 9.5% to $0.1041 in pre-market trading after jumping over 58% on Thursday.
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA fell 8.3% to $0.2775 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Thursday.
- GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS shares fell 7.9% to $0.3510 in pre-market trading after the company reported proposed underwritten public offering of class A common stock and concurrent registered direct offering.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SNOA fell 7.8% to $1.78 in pre-market after gaining 14% on Thursday. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals recently announced that Microcyn Rx products have received a Distribution and Price Agreement for distribution by the Defense Logistics Agency.
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. FSTX fell 7.2% to $4.02 in pre-market trading after dropping 26% on Thursday.
