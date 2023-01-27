American Express, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading mostly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects American Express Company AXP to post quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $14.22 billion before the opening bell. American Express shares rose 0.6% to $156.74 in after-hours trading.

Visa Inc. V reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Visa shares rose 1.1% to $227.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Chevron Corporation CVX to have earned $4.38 per share on revenue of $54.63 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Chevron shares gained 0.2% to $188.10 in after-hours trading.

Intel Corporation INTC reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued soft guidance. Intel shares dropped 9.7% to $27.17 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR to post quarterly earnings at $8.79 per share on revenue of $13.72 billion before the opening bell. Charter Communications shares fell 0.1% to $409.98 in after-hours trading.

