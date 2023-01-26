NIKE To Rally Over 23%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

- Keybanc raised the price target for D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI from $97 to $109. Keybanc analyst Kenneth Zener maintained an Overweight rating. D.R. Horton shares fell 1.6% to close at $95.48 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG from $255 to $270. Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained an Outperform rating. Intuitive Surgical shares fell 5.5% to close at $243.80 on Wednesday.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for Aspen Technology, Inc. AZPN from $240 to $195. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Aspen Technology shares fell 2% to close at $194.27 on Wednesday.
- UBS cut the price target for Pfizer Inc. PFE from $55 to $47. UBS analyst Colin Bristow downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Pfizer shares dropped 0.5% to $44.45 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK price target from $410 to $475. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor shares fell 0.5% to close at $420.55 on Wednesday.
- Needham boosted Teledyne Technologies Incorporated TDY price target from $472 to $498. Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating. Teledyne Technologies shares rose 1.6% to $436.22 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised Meta Platforms, Inc. META price target from $116 to $136. Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained a Neutral rating. Meta shares rose 0.5% to $142.16 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan boosted NIKE, Inc. NKE price target from $128 to $156. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating. NIKE shares dropped 0.1% to close at $126.82 on Wednesday.
- B of A Securities raised Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $130 to $155. B of A Securities analyst John Murphy maintained a Neutral rating. Tesla shares rose 6.7% to $154.11 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer lowered Alphabet Inc. GOOG price target from $135 to $130. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet shares rose 0.7% to $97.40 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein raised Abbott Laboratories ABT price target from $125 to $132. Bernstein analyst Lee Hambright maintained an Outperform rating. Abbott shares fell 0.1% to $110.84 in pre-market trading.
Check This Out: IBM, SAP And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.