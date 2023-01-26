ñol


IBM, SAP And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 26, 2023 6:16 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stock futures traded mostly higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF shares dropped 8.4% to $75.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales and issued soft guidance.
  • Millicom International Cellular S.A. TIGO shares declined 6.5% to $17.06 in pre-market trading. Millicom shares jumped 23% on Wednesday following a report suggesting Apollo and Marcelo Claure are exploring a buyout of the company.
  • Diageo plc DEO shares dropped 6.5% to $172.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-half results.
  • LendingClub Corporation LC shares fell 5.7% to $9.75 in pre-market trading following strong Q4 sales.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

  • SAP SE SAP shares dropped 4.1% to $111.40 in pre-market trading. SAP reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 1% year-on-year to €8.44 billion at constant currencies.
  • Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. ALTI shares dropped 3.6% to $14.84 in pre-market trading after jumping 65% on Wednesday.
  • International Business Machines Corporation IBM dropped 2.1% to $137.90 in pre-market trading. IBM reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. The company plans to reduce around 3,900 jobs that represent 1.5% of its global workforce, reported Bloomberg.

Now Read This: Volatility In Markets Decreases, S&P 500 Closes Slightly Lower

