ñol

çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Why Arcimoto Shares Are Trading Lower By 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 18, 2023 7:50 AM | 3 min read
Why Arcimoto Shares Are Trading Lower By 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

  • Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA rose 41.5% to $0.3255 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday.
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE rose 26.4% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after the company announced strategic agreement with the City of Huanggang and signed a new shareholder agreement with FF Global Partners.
  • Celyad Oncology SA CYAD shares rose 26.4% to $2.41 in pre-market trading after jumping 138% on Tuesday. Celyad Oncology recently issued an update on its Celyad 2.0 business strategy, which has been adopted and implemented over the last few months.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares rose 15.1% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after climbing over 60% on Tuesday. Avenue Therapeutics, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.45 per share.
  • PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD shares rose 14% to $3.34 in pre-market trading after gaining around 17% on Tuesday.
  • AVITA Medical, Inc. RCEL rose 12.4% to $9.05 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday. AVITA Medical, last month, submitted FDA PMA application to expand indication to vitiligo.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CTXR rose 10.6% to $1.25 in pre-market trading. Citius Pharmaceuticals, last month, reported FY22 earnings results.
  • Aterian, Inc. ATER rose 9.8% to $1.46 in pre-market trading. Aterian shares gained 37% on Tuesday after the company issued Q4 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI rose 8.7% to $0.25 in pre-market trading. Healthcare Triangle, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.06 per share.
  • Moderna, Inc. MRNA rose 6.5% to $203.00 in pre-market trading after the company's syncytial virus vaccine candidate met its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial.

Losers

  • Arcimoto, Inc. FUV fell 44.4% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering.
  • IronNet, Inc. IRNT shares fell 11.8% to $0.3601 in pre-market trading. IronNet, last month, announced receipt of noncompliance letter from NYSE.
  • The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC fell 10.5% to $0.06 in pre-market trading. The Very Good Food Company announced the receivership order, suspension of trading and board member resignation.
  • Edesa Biotech, Inc. EDSA fell 8.9% to $1.33 in pre-market trading. Edesa Biotech shares dropped around 42% on Tuesday after the company reported topline Phase 2b results for its dermatology drug.
  • Hour Loop, Inc. HOUR shares fell 8.7% to $2.61 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.
  • SOS Limited SOS fell 7.7% to $7.56 in pre-market after jumping around 20% on Tuesday.
  • BIT Mining Limited BTCM shares dropped 6.8% to $4.06 in pre-market trading. BIT Mining shares jumped 42% on Tuesday after the company announced the launch of a new energy efficient LiteCoin/DogeCoin Miner, LD3.
  • Calyxt, Inc. CLXT fell 6.3% to $0.3310 in pre-market trading. Calyxt shares jumped over 90% on Tuesday after the company and Cibus announced a definitive merger agreement.
  • Aptinyx Inc. APTX fell 6.3% to $0.46 in pre-market trading. Aptinyx , during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.23 per share.
  • MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited MMV fell 5.5% to $2.71 in pre-market trading. MultiMetaVerse recently announced a letter of intent to acquire a majority equity stake in Taomee.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Premarket MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved