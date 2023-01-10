Jim Cramer Says Forget AT&T, This 'Class Of The Field' Communications Stock Is Better

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA is a "great spec, but it is losing money hand over fist. I think it’s very binary. I can not like binary situations."

Analysts disagree, according to Benzinga data, ADMA has a consensus Buy rating.

When asked about Rite Aid Corporation RAD, he said, "We don’t want Rite Aid. Why don’t we buy CVS Health Corporation CVS?"

Cramer said he likes WESCO International WCC very much. "I think you have a winner," he added.

When asked about AT&T Inc. T, Cramer said, "T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS is the class of the field." AT&T is not as bad as it used to be, he added.

The "Mad Money" host said he prefers Sempra SRE over NextDecade Corporation NEXT.

When asked about Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY, he said, "If they make the money that they’re supposed to make this year, then I think you’ll be in very good shape."

Cramer said FREYR Battery FREY is losing too much money. "That’s too tough," he added.

