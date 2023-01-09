$3.4 Million Bet On CrowdStrike Holdings? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Fulcrum Therapeutics

The Trade: Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. FULC 10% owner Rajeev Shah acquired a total of 180,703 shares an average price of $7.28. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.31 million.

10% owner Rajeev Shah acquired a total of 180,703 shares an average price of $7.28. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.31 million. What’s Happening: Fulcrum Therapeutics named Robert J. Gould as interim CEO.

Fulcrum Therapeutics named Robert J. Gould as interim CEO. What Fulcrum Therapeutics Does: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

CrowdStrike Holdings

The Trade: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD Director Roxanne Austin acquired a total of 35,000 shares at an average price of $96.19. To acquire these shares, it cost around $3.37 million.

Director Roxanne Austin acquired a total of 35,000 shares at an average price of $96.19. To acquire these shares, it cost around $3.37 million. What’s Happening: Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $175 to $120.

Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $175 to $120. What CrowdStrike Holdings Does: CrowdStrike Holdings provides cybersecurity products and services aimed at protecting organizations from cyberthreats.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Check This Out: Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Neutral' Zone Following Jobs Data

Coinbase Global