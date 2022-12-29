Why Cal-Maine Foods Shares Are Trading Lower; Here Are 24 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Quotient Limited QTNT shares rose 125% to $0.54 in pre-market trading after dropping around 38% on Wednesday. Quotient recently announced the intent to voluntary delist from the Nasdaq Global Market.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL rose 62.2% to $0.1281 in pre-market trading after declining over 10% on Wednesday. Esports Entertainment Group recently named Alex Igelman as Chief Executive Officer.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX shares rose 37.4% to $3.16 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday. Baudax Bio recently announced initiation of a Phase II clinical trial evaluationg BX1000 in patients undergoing surgery.
- AEye, Inc. LIDR rose 28% to $0.64 in pre-market trading. AEye recently promoted T.R. Ramachandran to Chief Operating Officer.
- Elys Game Technology, Corp. ELYS rose 22.5% to $0.3184 in pre-market trading after dropping around 30% on Wednesday. Elys Game Technology and Cloakbook were recently granted a license to commence sportsbook operations in Washington, D.C.
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ rose 19.6% to $0.1366 in pre-market trading after dropping around 9% on Wednesday.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA rose 16.5% to $14.54 in pre-market trading. Kala Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 218% on Wednesday after the company announced FDA acceptance of a IND application for its KPI-012 for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.. VTGN rose 15.3% to $0.1049 in pre-market trading. Vistagen Therapeutics recently agreed to acquire Pherin Pharmaceuticals Inc in an all-stock transaction of approximately 12.4 million shares.
- Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE rose 13.4% to $10.40 in pre-market trading. Nuwellis recently announced compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.
- Hyzon Motors Inc. HYZN shares rose 12.9% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into an equity capital contribution agreement last week with Chevron New Energies, a division of Chevron’s U.S. business, and Raven SR.
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL rose 11.8% to $0.26 in pre-market trading. Smart For Life recently announced the launch of Greens First Protein Bars.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX rose 9.1% to $9.23 in pre-market trading. TG Therapeutics shares gained 8% on Wednesday following FDA approval of ublituximab.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM rose 8.8% to $3.84 in pre-market trading after dropping 18% on Wednesday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics recently announced the closing of a $10 million offering.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN rose 8.4% to $0.23 in pre-market trading. Mullen Automotive recently announced its I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV has arrived Europe.
Losers
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK shares fell 14.8% to $0.6251 in pre-market trading. Argo Blockchain shares gained 36% on Wednesday after the company entered into definitive agreements with Galaxy Digital Holdings, under which an Argo subsidiary will sell its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas for $65 million.
- Minerva Surgical, Inc. UTRS fell 14.4% to $0.2310 in pre-market trading. Minerva Surgical shares climbed 66% on Wednesday after the company announced a $30 million private placement of common stock led by Accelmed Partners.
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. RNAZ fell 10.5% to $0.5460 in pre-market trading after jumping around 52% on Wednesday.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU fell 10.3% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after dropping 14% on Wednesday.
- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. UNCY fell 10% to $0.45 in pre-market trading after dropping 25% on Wednesday. The company’s pivotal bioequivalence (BE) study comparing Renazorb to Fosrenol met the primary endpoint.
- Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM shares fell 9% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday.
- IsoPlexis Corporation ISO fell 8.3% to $1.43 in pre-market trading. Berkeley Lights recently announced plans to acquire the company for $57.8 million.
- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. PCT fell 6.4% to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
- TAL Education Group TAL fell 5.1% to $7.13 in pre-market trading after dropping around 15% on Wednesday.
- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM fell 3.5% to $60.00 in pre-market trading. Cal-Maine Foods reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales topped expectations.
