Alphabet To $115? Here Are 10 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday

Stifel raised argenx SE ARGX price target from $471 to $478. Stifel analyst Alex Thompson maintained a Buy rating on the stock. argenx shares rose 1.1% to $387.07 in pre-market trading.

Jefferies cut RingCentral, Inc. RNG price target from $65 to $50. Jefferies analyst Samad Samana maintained a Buy rating on the stock. RingCentral fell 1.1% to $34.97 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse raised the price target on AGCO Corporation AGCO from $143 to $174. Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. AGCO shares fell 1% to $132.67 in pre-market trading.

Mizuho cut Micron Technology, Inc. MU price target from $50 to $48. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Micron shares fell 2.9% to $49.69 in pre-market trading.

Barclays raised Zymeworks Inc. ZYME price target from $7 to $9. Barclays analyst Gena Wang maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock. Zymeworks shares rose 5.1% to $9.20 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler boosted Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT price target from $79 to $93. Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained an Overweight a rating on the stock. Planet Fitness shares gained 3.6% to close at $78.52 on Wednesday.

Piper Sandler raised Dollar General Corporation DG price target from $273 to $288. Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Dollar General shares rose 1.5% to close at $244.54 on Wednesday.

HC Wainwright & Co. cut Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ price target from $16 to $14. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Arqit Quantum shares fell 0.7% to $4.35 in pre-market trading.

Needham slashed Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $160 to $115. Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Alphabet shares fell 0.2% to $89.37 in pre-market trading.

SVB Leerink raised Amgen Inc. AMGN price target from $256 to $282. SVB Leerink analyst David Risinger maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock. Amgen shares rose 0.3% to $267.00 in pre-market trading.

Telsey Advisory Group boosted Under Armour, Inc. UAA price target from $9 to $11. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock. Under Armour shares rose 0.1% to $9.91 in pre-market trading.

