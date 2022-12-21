Tesla To $270? Here Are 10 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

- Goldman Sachs raised NIKE, Inc. NKE price target from $120 to $133. Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained a Buy rating on the stock. NIKE shares rose 11.6% to $115.20 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush cut Shake Shack Inc. SHAK price target from $58 to $49. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Shake Shack fell 0.6% to $46.50 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target on KB Home KBH from $34 to $38. Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari maintained a Buy rating on the stock. KB Home shares gained 0.3% to close at $31.36 on Tuesday.
- Truist Securities raised KBR, Inc. KBR price target from $64 to $68. Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Buy rating on the stock. KBR shares rose 1.4% to $51.91 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse cut FedEx Corporation FDX price target from $213 to $211. Credit Suisse analyst Ariel Rosa maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. FedEx shares rose 5.3% to $172.99 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut BlackBerry Limited BB price target from $6 to $5.5. RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Sector Perform rating on the stock. BlackBerry shares fell 2.9% to $4.03 in pre-market trading.
- UBS raised Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK price target from $27 to $29. UBS analyst Cleve Rueckert maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Graphic Packaging shares fell 7.5% to $19.79 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut Block, Inc. SQ price target from $135 to $90. Citigroup analyst Peter Christiansen maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Block shares rose 1.9% to $62.51 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank slashed Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $355 to $270. Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Tesla shares rose 2.2% to $140.88 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised MongoDB, Inc. MDB price target from $225 to $240. Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating on the stock. MongoDB shares rose 1.9% to $204.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies boosted McDonald's Corporation MCD price target from $305 to $315. Jefferies analyst Andy Barish maintained a Buy rating on the stock. McDonald's shares rose 0.5% to $268.50 in pre-market trading.
