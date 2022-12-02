Ulta Beauty To Rally Around 22%? Here Are 10 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

- Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar General Corporation DG price target from $285 to $270. . Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Dollar General shares rose 1.6% to $240.00 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc cut Salesforce, Inc. CRM price target from $200 to $191. Keybanc analyst Michael Turits maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Salesforce fell 0.4% to $146.35 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lowered the price target on Asana, Inc. ASAN from $24 to $16. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Asana shares fell 18.7% to $14.66 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt boosted Synopsys, Inc. SNPS price target from $405 to $420. Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Synopsys shares rose 5.4% to close at $357.84 on Thursday.
- SVB Leerink cut Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA price target from $90 to $86. SVB Leerink analyst Mani Foroohar maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Intellia Therapeutics shares gained 2.6% to $47.01 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush cut The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE price target from $37 to $35. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Cheesecake Factory shares fell 1.3% to $34.19 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut Designer Brands Inc. DBI price target from $18 to $14. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained the stock with a Market Perform rating. Designer Brands shares gained 3.1% to $11.79 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL price target from $64 to $50. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Marvell shares fell 6.7% to $42.37 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA price target from $510 to $575. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty shares rose 1.7% to close at $472.53 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital cut DoorDash, Inc. DASH price target from $70 to $60. RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. DoorDash shares fell 2.4% to $55.75 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB price target from $225 to $187. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Kramer downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. AvalonBay Communities shares dropped 0.4% $173.48 in pre-market trading.
