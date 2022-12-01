PVH, Five Below, Okta And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. VAXX shares jumped 27% to $3.33. Vaxxinity recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share.
- Arco Platform Limited ARCE shares gained 21.6% to $10.99 after the company announced receipt of a non-binding going private proposal.
- Okta, Inc. OKTA rose 20.6% to $64.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 and FY23 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Yext, Inc. YEXT climbed 18.3% to $6.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS results and issued Q4 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
- Five Below, Inc. FIVE gained 16.3% to $187.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY22 guidance above estimates.
- REX American Resources Corporation REX rose 16% to $34.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN rose 15% to $0.2213 after the company announced it closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions' assets.
- GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX climbed 13.5% to $4.9519 after Citigroup initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $7 price target.
- Splunk Inc. SPLK gained 12% to $87.01 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised FY23 sales guidance.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC gained 10% to $7.74.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE surged 9.5% to $1.0650.
- Nutex Health Inc. NUTX rose 9% to $1.69.
- Babylon Holdings Limited BBLN surged 8.8% to $0.6123.
- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. RGR gained 8.3% to $59.50.
- PVH Corp. PVH gained 8.1% to $72.63 following Q3 results.
- Cimpress plc CMPR jumped 7.6% to $31.84.
- Shopify Inc. SHOP rose 6.8% to $43.67.
