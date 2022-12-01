ñol

PVH, Five Below, Okta And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 1, 2022 11:13 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Vaxxinity, Inc. VAXX shares jumped 27% to $3.33. Vaxxinity recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share.

  • Arco Platform Limited ARCE shares gained 21.6% to $10.99 after the company announced receipt of a non-binding going private proposal.
  • Okta, Inc. OKTA rose 20.6% to $64.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 and FY23 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Yext, Inc. YEXT climbed 18.3% to $6.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS results and issued Q4 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Five Below, Inc. FIVE gained 16.3% to $187.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY22 guidance above estimates.
  • REX American Resources Corporation REX rose 16% to $34.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN rose 15% to $0.2213 after the company announced it closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions' assets.
  • GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX climbed 13.5% to $4.9519 after Citigroup initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $7 price target.
  • Splunk Inc. SPLK gained 12% to $87.01 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised FY23 sales guidance.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC gained 10% to $7.74.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE surged 9.5% to $1.0650.
  • Nutex Health Inc. NUTX rose 9% to $1.69.
  • Babylon Holdings Limited BBLN surged 8.8% to $0.6123.
  • Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. RGR gained 8.3% to $59.50.
  • PVH Corp. PVH gained 8.1% to $72.63 following Q3 results.
  • Cimpress plc CMPR jumped 7.6% to $31.84.
  • Shopify Inc. SHOP rose 6.8% to $43.67.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

