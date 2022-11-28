CinCor Pharma, Anavex Life Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

CinCor Pharma, Inc. CINC shares tumbled 46.9% to $14.08 after the company announced topline data for the Phase 2 HALO trial evaluating Baxdrostat in uncontrolled hypertension. HALO did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. AVXL dipped 17.3% to $9.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH declined 13% to $3.1150.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN dropped 12.6% to $18.05. Hain Celestial Group appointed Wendy P. Davidson as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX declined 11.7% to $20.21.

Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC dropped 11.5% to $16.42.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV declined 11% to $4.4077.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. NAMS shares fell 10.6% to $9.00.

Prime Medicine, Inc. PRME dipped 10.2% to $18.60.

Scilex Holding Company SCLX fell 10.2% to $4.33.

ReneSola Ltd SOL dropped 9.6% to $4.29. Himanshu H. Shah was recently appointed as Chairman of the Board of ReneSola Power.

Check-Cap Ltd. CHEK fell 9.1% to $3.49.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY dropped 8.8% to $7.29.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN dipped 8.5% to $1.8950.

Diana Shipping Inc. DSX fell 7.5% to $3.6550.

ProKidney Corp. PROK dropped 7.1% to $8.62. ProKidney recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share.

dropped 7.1% to $8.62. ProKidney recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share. DraftKings Inc. DKNG fell 3.7% to $14.59. JP Morgan downgraded DraftKings from Neutral to Underweight and announced $12 price target.