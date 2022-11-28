ñol

CinCor Pharma, Anavex Life Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 28, 2022 11:18 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

  • CinCor Pharma, Inc. CINC shares tumbled 46.9% to $14.08 after the company announced topline data for the Phase 2 HALO trial evaluating Baxdrostat in uncontrolled hypertension. HALO did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. AVXL dipped 17.3% to $9.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH declined 13% to $3.1150.
  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN dropped 12.6% to $18.05. Hain Celestial Group appointed Wendy P. Davidson as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023.
  • Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX declined 11.7% to $20.21.
  • Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC dropped 11.5% to $16.42.
  • Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV declined 11% to $4.4077.
  • NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. NAMS shares fell 10.6% to $9.00.
  • Prime Medicine, Inc. PRME dipped 10.2% to $18.60.
  • Scilex Holding Company SCLX fell 10.2% to $4.33.
  • ReneSola Ltd SOL dropped 9.6% to $4.29. Himanshu H. Shah was recently appointed as Chairman of the Board of ReneSola Power.
  • Check-Cap Ltd. CHEK fell 9.1% to $3.49.
  • Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY dropped 8.8% to $7.29.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN dipped 8.5% to $1.8950.
  • Diana Shipping Inc. DSX fell 7.5% to $3.6550.
  • ProKidney Corp. PROK dropped 7.1% to $8.62. ProKidney recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share.
  • DraftKings Inc. DKNG fell 3.7% to $14.59. JP Morgan downgraded DraftKings from Neutral to Underweight and announced $12 price target.

