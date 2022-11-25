Why Lufax Holding Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 11%; Here Are 21 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- VEON Ltd. VEON shares rose 31.1% to $0.6095 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell its Russian business, Vimpelcom for 130 billion roubles ($2.2 billion).
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 26.8% to $0.4058 in pre-market trading. Cosmos Holdings recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE rose 22.7% to $0.94 in pre-market trading after jumping around 30% on Wednesday.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB rose 15.4% to $0.12 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Wednesday.
- Canoo Inc. GOEV rose 13.9% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Canoo Director, Executive Chairman and CEO Tony Aquila acquired a total of 9,009,009 shares at an average price of $1.11.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO rose 9.2% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after jumping over 35% on Wednesday.
- Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ shares rose 8.5% to $0.16 in pre-market trading after climbing 10% on Wednesday.
- SuperCom Ltd. SPCB rose 7.6% to $1.97 in pre-market trading. SuperCom, on Wednesday, announced a reverse stock split.
- Meta Materials Inc. MMAT rose 7.6% to $1.98 in pre-market trading. Meta Materials’ Board of Directors approved planned completion of the spin-off of Next Bridge Hydrocarbons Inc.
- Exagen Inc. XGN rose 7.4% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after surging around 33% on Wednesday. Exagen recently reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT rose 7.4% to $0.3544 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Wednesday. Helius Medical Tech recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.12 per share.
- Conformis, Inc CFMS rose 7.3% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB gained 6.1% to $4.67 in pre-market trading after the company announced it was selected by NASA to launch the TROPICS mission.
Losers
- Kalera Public Limited Company KAL fell 18.1% to $0.1320 in pre-market trading after jumping around 77% on Wednesday. Kalera recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI shares fell 13.4% to $0.3720 in pre-market trading. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.12 per share.
- Lufax Holding Ltd LU shares fell 11.4% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. SINT shares fell 10% to $0.0960 in pre-market trading. SiNtx Technologies, said on November 17, 2022, that the company received notice from listing qualifications staff of NASDAQ for being in contravention of NASDAQ $0.10 rule.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO fell 7.8% to $0.5752 in pre-market trading. FOXO Technologies announced filing of Form 10-Q for the third quarter.
- QualTek Services Inc. QTEK shares fell 6.3% to $0.8580 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported downbeat Q3 results.
- Invacare Corporation IVC fell 5.1% to $0.37 in pre-market trading. Invacare recently named Geoff Purtill as President and Chief Executive Officer.
- Gambling.com Group Limited GAMB fell 5.1% to $9.41 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
