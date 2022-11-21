Elon Musk Holds Off Twitter Blue Verified Relaunch As Impersonators Wreak Havoc

Elon Musk's "rock solid" relaunch of a key Twitter feature has been postponed indefinitely until the social media site's team becomes confident about preventing impersonations.

What Happened: On Tuesday morning, Musk announced that he was "holding off" the relaunch of the $8 Twitter Blue subscription service. The "Technoking" also stated that organizations and individuals might get different checkmarks.

Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.



Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

See Also: No End To Elon Musk's Chaotic Twitter Ride? Platform's 'Download Archive Feature Is Broken'

Why It's Important: Last week, Musk set a new date for the relaunch of the Twitter Blue subscription. However, the latest spree of users posting full-length movies on the platform, among other things, might have changed his mind.

Musk's Twitter is no stranger to impersonation.

Both the Tesla CEO and the EV maker themselves have been victims of fake-but-verified accounts taking advantage of Twitter's existing misinformation prevention loopholes. Many other companies also took a hit because of such Twitter account impersonators.

To curb brand impostors, Twitter rolled out the "official" badge and another feature enabling organizations to manage and authenticate affiliated accounts.

Although, it is yet to be seen how effectively these features prevent further chaos.

Read Next: 'Official' Check Mark In, Blue Verification Out? Elon Musk's Twitter Is Turning Into Kobayashi Maru