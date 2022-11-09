Elon Musk's Twitter Introduces New 'Official' Check Mark — And This One Is 'Not Available For Purchase'

Just when people were wrapping their heads around the $8 Twitter Blue subscription, Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's microblogging site has thrown another bouncer — a new "official" check mark.

What Happened: According to a thread from Esther Crawford, who is heading Twitter's Blue initiative, the social media platform is introducing a new "official" check mark that will only be provided to "verified" accounts.

In a subsequent tweet, Crawford mentions that "the label is not available for purchase." Not all previously verified accounts will get the “Official” label and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures. — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 8, 2022 it's unclear, though, if the new label will only be visible to users who click through to a profile, reported The Verge.

Why It's Important: Since Musk announced that blue check marks would be monetized, there have been concerns that verification badges will no longer serve their original purpose, which is preventing impersonation, stated the report.

Musk himself has been the victim of impersonation by verified accounts.

Under the new verification approach, If someone wants to spread misinformation, they'll have potential opportunities before moderators could intervene, the report said.

Twitter seems to understand this at some level, hence the new "official" label, added the report.

