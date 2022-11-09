ñol

Elon Musk's Twitter Introduces New 'Official' Check Mark — And This One Is 'Not Available For Purchase'

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 9, 2022 1:02 AM | 2 min read

Just when people were wrapping their heads around the $8 Twitter Blue subscription, Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's microblogging site has thrown another bouncer — a new "official" check mark.

What Happened: According to a thread from Esther Crawford, who is heading Twitter's Blue initiative, the social media platform is introducing a new "official" check mark that will only be provided to "verified" accounts.

Why It's Important: Since Musk announced that blue check marks would be monetized, there have been concerns that verification badges will no longer serve their original purpose, which is preventing impersonation, stated the report.

Musk himself has been the victim of impersonation by verified accounts.

Under the new verification approach, If someone wants to spread misinformation, they'll have potential opportunities before moderators could intervene, the report said.

Twitter seems to understand this at some level, hence the new "official" label, added the report.

Read Next: Can't Get Around Elon Musk's $8 Blue Check Plan? Wait Till You Hear He May Be Putting Twitter Behind Paywall

