Headache For Elon Musk: Users Made Full-Length Movies Available On Twitter For Free

Elon Musk's Twitter drama ensued. Users were uploading entire feature films and entertaining netizens without charging a dime.

What Happened: In late November, Twitter's automated copyright strike system seemingly stopped working.

A user uploaded the complete 'The Fast and the Furious Tokyo Drift' over a 50-tweet thread and went viral, according to Forbes.

Though the thread was taken down, the damage had been done by then.

Another user uploaded a different movie, "1995 Hackers," two minutes at a time in a similar thread that again has been taken down. However, users kept uploading the entirety of different movies, some of which were still unchecked.

At the time of writing, another film, "Need For Speed," was posted by a user over a 66-tweet thread — still viewable on Monday.

Why It's Important: According to Twitter’s official copyright policy, the platform “will respond to reports of alleged copyright infringement,” which includes “unauthorized use of a copyrighted video or image uploaded through our media hosting services.”

Breaking of the copyright enforcement system could prove a nightmare for Twitter if it allows users to upload long 40-plus minute videos before fixing it. It was still being determined how Twitter is handling such copyright infringement scenarios mushrooming on the platform in any meaningful way, the report noted.

This story was originally published on Nov. 21, 2022.

