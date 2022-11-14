After Elon Musk's Twitter Blue Chaos, Platform Now 'Rolling Out' New Feature To Enable Companies Authenticate Users

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO and now Twitter chief Elon Musk has announced that the microblogging site will soon enable organizations to manage affiliated accounts.

What Happened: On Sunday, Musk tweeted that the platform would soon roll out a feature allowing organizations to verify genuine accounts associated with them.

Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

When asked if anyone would be able to avail of this feature, Musk said that ultimately Twitter will be the "final arbiter," although he is "open to suggestions."

Why It's Important: While Musk didn't explain in detail about the feature, it is most likely a partial response to the Twitter Blue subscription fiasco the platform encountered, reported Engadget.

Twitter's $8 Blue subscription show has been overrun by a spree of trolls and fake accounts. In fact, it was a nightmare for businesses and advertisers. For instance, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly And Co. LLY stock dropped by 4.37% after a "verified," but parody company account said that it was giving away free insulin. Eli Lilly was forced to issue an apology.

Musk also introduced an "official" label so that users can identify actually verified accounts, but that feature is stuck in an on-again, off-again loop.

