Elon Musk Locks Date For 'Rock Solid' Twitter Blue Relaunch: Will It Encourage Impersonators Or Nip Them In The Bud?

The on-again, the off-again loop continues. Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO and now Twitter Inc. head Elon Musk is gearing up to relaunch Twitter Blue verification.

What Happened: For the return of highly-publicized Twitter Blue's paid verification, Musk has set a new date.

Without divulging any details about what changes might be there, Musk said that they are using this time to make sure the subscription mode is "rock solid."

Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

Musk also shared his plans for unpaid legacy check marks. In a few months, all unpaid legacy Blue check marks will be gone from the face of Twitter.

Why It's Important: Musk-owned Twitter has been going through a barrage of changes. Soon after announcing the decision to monetize blue verification badges, a new "official" label was introduced.

Though, the "official" label itself faced a cycle of activate-kill-reactivate. Twitter is also rolling out a new feature allowing organizations to authenticate accounts that are actually associated with them.

Musk's latest announcement came just a few days after the microblogging site halted new subscriptions as the platform was overrun by a series of misinformation and impersonation sprees.

In particular, advertisers and businesses had to face losses because of the feature and what it entailed. One example is the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly And Co. LLY.

The question is, will the paid Twitter Blue relaunch change history?

