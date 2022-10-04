ñol

Is It Time To Buy Disney? Jim Cramer Says He Is 'Very, Very Bullish' On The Stock

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 4, 2022 8:04 AM | 1 min read
Is It Time To Buy Disney? Jim Cramer Says He Is 'Very, Very Bullish' On The Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is "very, very bullish" on Walt Disney Co DIS.

When asked about TotalEnergies SE TTE, he said Coterra Energy Inc. CTRA is in a "better place to give a good yield."

The "Mad Money" host said he is not recommending stocks that are losing money, when asked about American Airlines Group Inc AAL.

Cramer said Flex LNG Ltd FLNG is "actually a good company." He also likes Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. CQP.

When asked about Gerdau SA GGB, he said, "We’ve got a better one here, and that is Nucor Corporation NUE."

Cramer recommended buying Macy’s Inc M and not selling the same.

Also Read: Ray Dalio No Longer Believes Cash Is Trash: 'When Facts Change, I Change My Mind'

When asked about Rio Tinto PLC RIO, Cramer said, "I do think that the minerals may have bottomed here. I do think it’s also, by the way, a great company."

The "Mad Money" host said Salesforce Inc CRM has been cut in half, but he would stick with the company’s CEO Marc Benioff.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerNewsPenny StocksSmall CapMarketsMediaTrading Ideas