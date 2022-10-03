Citigroup To $47? Plus This Analysts Predict $95 For Papa John's

- Goldman Sachs cut Citigroup Inc. C price target from $54 to $47. Citigroup shares fell 0.4% to $41.51 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut The Mosaic Company MOS price target from $85 to $65. Mosaic shares fell 1% to $47.85 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Box, Inc. BOX price target from $32 to $34. Box shares rose 3.7% to $25.29 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho lowered the price target on ALLETE, Inc. ALE from $58 to $50. ALLETE shares fell 2.3% to close at $50.05 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo cut price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP from $43 to $41. Keurig Dr Pepper shares fell 0.3% to $35.71 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital raised the price target on New Gold Inc. NGD from $1 to $1.25. New Gold shares rose 3% to close at $0.88 on Friday.
- Wedbush cut the price target for Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA from $109 to $95. Papa John's fell 2.4% to close at $70.01 on Friday.
- Chardan Capital boosted the price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT from $62 to $65. Rocket Pharmaceuticals rose 1.8% to $16.25 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc reduced the price target on Crown Castle Inc. CCI from $205 to $177. Crown Castle shares rose 0.2% to close at $144.55 on Friday.
- SVB Leerink cut the price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT from $21 to $17. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares fell 15% to close at $13.95 on Monday.
