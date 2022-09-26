ñol

This Analyst Slashes PT On Lyft By 68%, Plus Telsey Advisory Group Predicts $125 For Nike

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 8:28 AM | 2 min read
  • UBS cut Lyft, Inc. LYFT price target from $50 to $16. Lyft shares fell 3.7% to $13.47 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut NIKE, Inc. NKE price target from $130 to $125. NIKE shares fell 0.9% to $96.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies cut Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL price target from $14 to $10. Golden Ocean Group shares fell 7.1% to $7.69 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS lowered the price target on Immunovant, Inc. IMVT from $7 to $5. Immunovant shares fell 2.9% to $4.74 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut price target for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO from $7 to $6. Spero Therapeutics shares rose 2% to $2.01 in pre-market trading.
  • JonesTrading lowered the price target on RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. RMAX from $34 to $28. RE/MAX Holdings shares fell 2.6% to $17.96 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. cut the price target for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF from $52 to $49. Fidelity National Financial fell 4.1% to $35.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut the price target on Matador Resources Company MTDR from $70 to $60. Matador Resources fell 0.8% to $49.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup reduced the price target on Ball Corporation BALL from $64 to $54. Ball shares rose 1.8% to $50.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on ProFrac Holding Corp. PFHC from $28 to $30. ProFrac Holding shares fell 4.5% to close at $16.01 on Friday.

