ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Novavax Price Target Cut By Around 80%, Plus This Analyst Predicts $129 For NIKE

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 10:12 AM | 2 min read
Novavax Price Target Cut By Around 80%, Plus This Analyst Predicts $129 For NIKE
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for NIKE, Inc. NKE from $149 to $129. NIKE shares fell 0.6% to $99.20 on Thursday.
  • B of A Securities raised the price target on General Mills, Inc. GIS from $74 to $81. General Mills shares rose 1.2% to $80.70 on Thursday.
  • Truist Securities cut Biogen Inc. BIIB price target from $270 to $265. Biogen shares fell 1% to $197.30 on Thursday.
  • Baird lowered the price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH from $78 to $76. Cognizant Technology shares rose 0.5% to $60.35 on Thursday.
  • Atlantic Equities cut price target for TransUnion TRU from $100 to $90. TransUnion shares fell 2.6% to $63.32 on Thursday.
  • Barclays lowered the price target on Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO from $56 to $46. Cisco shares fell 0.4% to $41.43 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse lowered the price target for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. NAPA from $26 to $20. Duckhorn Portfolio fell 2.6% to $14.19 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target on Novavax, Inc. NVAX from $132 to $27. Novavax fell 9.2% to $23.48 on Thursday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. reduced the price target on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. EGLX from $6 to $4. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings shares fell 4% to $1.07 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target on Eagle Materials Inc. EXP from $130 to $140. Eagle Materials shares fell 0.5% to $109.65 on Thursday.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Check out this: Why Spero Therapeutics Is Trading Higher By Over 105%; Here Are 21 Stocks Moving Premarket

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas