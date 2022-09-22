Novavax Price Target Cut By Around 80%, Plus This Analyst Predicts $129 For NIKE

- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for NIKE, Inc. NKE from $149 to $129. NIKE shares fell 0.6% to $99.20 on Thursday.
- B of A Securities raised the price target on General Mills, Inc. GIS from $74 to $81. General Mills shares rose 1.2% to $80.70 on Thursday.
- Truist Securities cut Biogen Inc. BIIB price target from $270 to $265. Biogen shares fell 1% to $197.30 on Thursday.
- Baird lowered the price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH from $78 to $76. Cognizant Technology shares rose 0.5% to $60.35 on Thursday.
- Atlantic Equities cut price target for TransUnion TRU from $100 to $90. TransUnion shares fell 2.6% to $63.32 on Thursday.
- Barclays lowered the price target on Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO from $56 to $46. Cisco shares fell 0.4% to $41.43 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. NAPA from $26 to $20. Duckhorn Portfolio fell 2.6% to $14.19 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target on Novavax, Inc. NVAX from $132 to $27. Novavax fell 9.2% to $23.48 on Thursday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. reduced the price target on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. EGLX from $6 to $4. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings shares fell 4% to $1.07 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target on Eagle Materials Inc. EXP from $130 to $140. Eagle Materials shares fell 0.5% to $109.65 on Thursday.
