Why Spero Therapeutics Is Trading Higher By Over 105%; Here Are 21 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO rose 105.6% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. GSK and Spero Therapeutics announced exclusive license agreement for late-stage antibiotic asset, Tebipenem HBr.
- HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT shares rose 27.8% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after dropping 16% on Wednesday. Heartbeam recently announced its patent for a 12-lead electrocardiogram patch monitor intended for detection of acute coronary syndrome and cardiac arrhythmia was issued by the USPTO.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT rose 20.1% to $0.2590 in pre-market trading.
- Taoping Inc. TAOP rose 19.7% to $0.73 in pre-market trading. Taoping recently posted 1H revenue of $10.5 million.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR rose 18.4% to $0.3672 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT rose 15.8% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Wednesday.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. ONVO rose 15.3% to $2.45 in pre-market trading.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC rose 12% to $0.2660 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA rose 11.2% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Wednesday.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR rose 10.3% to $0.1138 in pre-market trading. Timber Pharmaceuticals recently received positive opinion on Orphan Designation from European Medicines Agency For TMB-001.
- SmartRent, Inc. SMRT rose 8.1% to $2.93 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB rose 6.3% to $9.14 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank said its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York, and its affiliate Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas have raised their prime lending from 5.50% to 6.25%.
Losers
- Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH fell 11.9% to $1.48 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Wednesday.
- Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd TLSA shares fell 11.6% to $0.6899 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Wednesday. Tiziana Life Sciences announced purchase of 20,145 common shares by Executive Chairman.
- ECMOHO Limited MOHO fell 9.4% to $0.1580 in pre-market trading after jumping over 50% on Wednesday.
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. CPHI shares fell 8.6% to $0.1411 in pre-market trading.
- Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX fell 8.5% to $2.13 in pre-market trading. Evaxion Biotech shares gained 14% on Wednesday after the company announced it reached an important milestone announcing today that it had enrolled its first patient in the global phase 2b clinical trial of EVX-01.
- Brenmiller Energy Ltd BNRG fell 7.7% to $3.56 in pre-market trading.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO fell 7.1% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Wednesday.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX fell 5.3% to $24.50 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded Novavax from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $132 to $27.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL shares fell 4.3% to $5.56 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.
