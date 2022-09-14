ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Evercore ISI Group Boosts PT On This Stock By Around 400%, Plus This Analyst Predicts $100 For Merck

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 14, 2022 8:09 AM | 2 min read
Evercore ISI Group Boosts PT On This Stock By Around 400%, Plus This Analyst Predicts $100 For Merck
  • Berenberg raised the price target for Merck & Co., Inc. MRK from $95 to $100. Merck shares rose 0.7% to $86.22 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target on Eastman Chemical Company EMN from $110 to $95. Eastman Chemical shares fell 0.4% to $83.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group increased Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO price target from $10 to $50. Akero Therapeutics shares fell 1.2% to $28.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lowered the price target on Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX from $10 to $8. Stitch Fix shares fell 13.3% to close at $4.90 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted price target for Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI from $240 to $260. Motorola Solutions shares rose 0.1% to $245.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush increased the price target on Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $86 to $92. Starbucks shares rose 1.6% to $89.25 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities boosted the price target for RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL from $193 to $235. RBC Bearings fell 1.2% to $239.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Regal Rexnord Corporation RRX from $165 to $187. Regal Rexnord fell 2.5% to close at $143.39 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target on Core & Main, Inc. CNM from $29 to $32. Core & Main shares fell 0.5% to $24.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James increased the price target on Farmland Partners Inc. FPI from $15 to $17. Farmland Partners shares fell 2.3% to close at $14.33 on Tuesday.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Check out this: US Stock Futures Rise After Recording Worst Sell-Off Since June 2020; PPI Data In Focus

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst Ratings