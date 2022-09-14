- Berenberg raised the price target for Merck & Co., Inc. MRK from $95 to $100. Merck shares rose 0.7% to $86.22 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target on Eastman Chemical Company EMN from $110 to $95. Eastman Chemical shares fell 0.4% to $83.00 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group increased Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO price target from $10 to $50. Akero Therapeutics shares fell 1.2% to $28.70 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group lowered the price target on Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX from $10 to $8. Stitch Fix shares fell 13.3% to close at $4.90 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted price target for Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI from $240 to $260. Motorola Solutions shares rose 0.1% to $245.33 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush increased the price target on Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $86 to $92. Starbucks shares rose 1.6% to $89.25 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities boosted the price target for RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL from $193 to $235. RBC Bearings fell 1.2% to $239.80 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Regal Rexnord Corporation RRX from $165 to $187. Regal Rexnord fell 2.5% to close at $143.39 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target on Core & Main, Inc. CNM from $29 to $32. Core & Main shares fell 0.5% to $24.99 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James increased the price target on Farmland Partners Inc. FPI from $15 to $17. Farmland Partners shares fell 2.3% to close at $14.33 on Tuesday.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Check out this: US Stock Futures Rise After Recording Worst Sell-Off Since June 2020; PPI Data In Focus
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.