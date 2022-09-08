U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 100 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY shares surged 73.8% to $19.48 after the company announced plans to spin-off ShiftPixy Labs and dividend its digital securities to shareholders.

shares surged 73.8% to $19.48 after the company announced plans to spin-off ShiftPixy Labs and dividend its digital securities to shareholders. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX surged 64% to $29.35 after the FDA Advisory Committee voted that available evidence of effectiveness is sufficient to support approval of AMX0035 for the treatment of ALS. Citigroup and SVB Leerink raised their price targets.

surged 64% to $29.35 after the FDA Advisory Committee voted that available evidence of effectiveness is sufficient to support approval of AMX0035 for the treatment of ALS. Citigroup and SVB Leerink raised their price targets. Asana, Inc. ASAN shares gained 21% to $23.03 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong sales guidance. RBC Capital and Citigroup raised their price targets on the stock.

shares gained 21% to $23.03 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong sales guidance. RBC Capital and Citigroup raised their price targets on the stock. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY surged 19.9% to $30.40. Relay Therapeutics announced efficacy of RLY-4008, a highly selective FGFR2 inhibitor in patients with a FGFR2-fusion or rearrangement FGFR inhibitor-naïve cholangiocarcinoma: ReFocus trial.

surged 19.9% to $30.40. Relay Therapeutics announced efficacy of RLY-4008, a highly selective FGFR2 inhibitor in patients with a FGFR2-fusion or rearrangement FGFR inhibitor-naïve cholangiocarcinoma: ReFocus trial. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST gained 17.6% to $8.95. LifeStance Health named Ken Burdick as CEO and Chairman.

gained 17.6% to $8.95. LifeStance Health named Ken Burdick as CEO and Chairman. AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV gained 15.3% to $102.20 after reporting upbeat quarterly sales.

gained 15.3% to $102.20 after reporting upbeat quarterly sales. Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX surged 14.8% to $7.07. United reported a $15 million investment in Eve Air Mobility and a conditional purchase agreement for 200 four-seat electric aircraft plus 200 options.

surged 14.8% to $7.07. United reported a $15 million investment in Eve Air Mobility and a conditional purchase agreement for 200 four-seat electric aircraft plus 200 options. Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO surged 14.7% to $0.70. The company announced it will wind down operations in mainland Europe to focus on core UK market

surged 14.7% to $0.70. The company announced it will wind down operations in mainland Europe to focus on core UK market Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM gained 14.6% to $23.90. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals announced new employment inducement grants. Goldman Sachs maintained Rhythm Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and raised the price target from $28 to $31.

gained 14.6% to $23.90. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals announced new employment inducement grants. Goldman Sachs maintained Rhythm Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and raised the price target from $28 to $31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN gained 14.1% to $680.56 after the company announced that the primary endpoints were met in two pivotal trials investigating novel aflibercept 8 mg with 12- and 16-week dosing regimens in patients with diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration.

gained 14.1% to $680.56 after the company announced that the primary endpoints were met in two pivotal trials investigating novel aflibercept 8 mg with 12- and 16-week dosing regimens in patients with diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration. Phreesia, Inc. PHR gained 13.6% to $27.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised the low-end of its FY23 sales guidance.

gained 13.6% to $27.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised the low-end of its FY23 sales guidance. Intapp, Inc. INTA gained 12.4% to $16.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued guidance above estimates.

gained 12.4% to $16.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued guidance above estimates. Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO surged 11% to $18.50. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $55.

surged 11% to $18.50. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $55. Lyft, Inc. LYFT gained 10.5% to $16.25 amid vague rumors from a questionable source mentioning the company.

gained 10.5% to $16.25 amid vague rumors from a questionable source mentioning the company. Athersys, Inc. ATHX rose 9.7% to $2.38.

rose 9.7% to $2.38. IVERIC bio, Inc. ISEE rose 8.8% to $16.24. Stifel maintained IVERIC bio with a Buy and raised the price target from $28 to $35.

rose 8.8% to $16.24. Stifel maintained IVERIC bio with a Buy and raised the price target from $28 to $35. Snap Inc. SNAP rose 7.3% to $12.29 on continued strength after a recent internal memo obtained by The Verge suggested the company is aiming to reach $6 billion in revenue and 450 million users by next year.

rose 7.3% to $12.29 on continued strength after a recent internal memo obtained by The Verge suggested the company is aiming to reach $6 billion in revenue and 450 million users by next year. GameStop Corp. GME rose 7% to $25.72 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and also announced a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX to bring more customers to the digital asset space.

rose 7% to $25.72 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and also announced a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX to bring more customers to the digital asset space. Zillow Group, Inc. ZG gained 6.9% to $37.80 after Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $48 to $50.