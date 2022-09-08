ñol

These Analysts Slash Price Targets On NIO, Plus Wells Fargo Predicts $120 For PayPal

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 8:20 AM | 2 min read
These Analysts Slash Price Targets On NIO, Plus Wells Fargo Predicts $120 For PayPal
  • Mizuho cut the price target for NIO Inc. NIO from $48 to $42. NIO shares rose 0.1% to $17.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on NIO Inc. NIO from $41.1 to $31.3. NIO shares rose 0.1% to $17.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo cut Shopify Inc. SHOP price target from $43 to $38. Shopify shares rose 0.2% to $31.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo reduced the price target on PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL from $123 to $120. PayPal shares fell 0.2% to $94.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley cut price target for HubSpot, Inc. HUBS from $436 to $405. HubSpot shares rose 0.6% to $294.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird reduced the price target on Korn Ferry KFY from $72 to $64. Korn Ferry shares rose 0.1% to $53.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Moderna, Inc. MRNA from $155 to $165. Moderna rose 1.6% to $137.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays cut the price target on Adobe Inc. ADBE from $445 to $440.. Adobe fell 0.1% to $379.37 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital reduced the price target on Verint Systems Inc. VRNT from $61 to $58. Verint shares rose 0.6% to close at $45.42 on Wednesday.
  • Mizuho cut the price target on Sabre Corporation SABR from $8 to $7. Sabre shares fell 0.1% to $7.22 in pre-market trading.

