by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 7:27 AM | 4 min read
Why Asana Is Trading Higher By 24%; Here Are 24 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

  • Asana, Inc. ASAN rose 24.1% to $23.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong sales guidance.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX shares rose 20.5% to $0.3485 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.06 per share.
  • Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC rose 18.4% to $24.66 in pre-market trading as the company reported the FDA approval of DAXXIFY for injection, a peptide-formulated neuromodulator with long-lasting results.
  • Bright Green Corporation BGXX rose 15.2% to $1.80 in pre-market trading as the company reported pricing of $10.0 million private placement.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AYLA shares rose 12% to $1.96 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Wednesday.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY rose 11.8% to $0.9702 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Wednesday. Rubius Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.49 per share.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE rose 11% to $0.1040 in pre-market trading.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS rose 10.4% to $1.17 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted a wider Q2 loss.
  • First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. FHS rose 9.2% to $0.70 in pre-market trading.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY rose 8.8% to $12.20 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Wednesday.
  • Heliogen, Inc. HLGN rose 8.6% to $2.40 in pre-market tradinh.
  • GameStop Corp. GME rose 7.4% to $25.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and also announced a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX to bring more customers to the digital asset space.


Losers

  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI shares fell 16.9% to $0.52 in pre-market trading. Chembio Diagnostics filed for potential stock offering.
  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO shares fell 14.8% to $9.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Dallasnews Corp DALN fell 14.4% to $7.18 in pre-market trading. DallasNews recently announced a special dividend of $1.50 per share.
  • Torrid Holdings Inc. CURV fell 13.4% to $4.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Skillsoft Corp. SKIL fell 12.6% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and authorized a $30 million share buyback.
  • Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA fell 12.3% to $0.57 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Wednesday.
  • Wayfair Inc. W fell 9.3% to $46.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed offering of $600 million convertible senior notes.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. GDYN fell 9.1% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after the company priced its common stock offering of about 5.71 million shares at $17.50 per share.
  • HyreCar Inc. HYRE fell 8.8% to $1.25 in pre-market trading. HyreCar shares gained around 8% on Wednesday after the company announced it has received a $100 million revolving line of credit from a premier global investment bank and Medalist Partners.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT shares fell 7.6% to $2.08 in pre-market trading. DBV Technologies reported initiation of Phase 3 study (VITESSE) using the modified viaskin peanut patch in peanut -allergic children ages 4 to 7 years.
  • Bilibili Inc. BILI fell 6.4% to $22.10 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
  • McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC fell 6.1% to $79.83 in pre-market trading. McCormick said it expects third-quarter FY22 sales to increase about 3% year-on-year and 6% in constant currency.

