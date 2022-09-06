- Raymond James cut the price target for PolyPid Ltd. PYPD from $15 to $4. PolyPid shares fell 7.7% to $1.32 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Inter & Co, Inc. INTR from $3.9 to $5. Inter & Co shares rose 0.7% to close at $4.23 on Friday.
- BMO Capital boosted Eli Lilly and Company LLY price target from $369 to $396. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.9% to $304.00 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised the price target on Watsco, Inc. WSO from $300 to $310. Watsco shares fell 0.7% to close at $272.00 on Friday.
- Jefferies raised price target for Euronav NV EURN from $14 to $20. Euronav shares rose 1.5% to $16.47 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler reduced the price target on Organon & Co. OGN from $37 to $34. Organon shares rose 2.3% to $29.15 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Ciena Corporation CIEN from $62 to $45. Ciena fell 0.8% to $43.88 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on RH RH from $285 to $315. RH rose 2.2% to $257.80 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised the price target on Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU from $435 to $446. Lululemon shares rose 0.6% to $316.08 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target on CME Group Inc. CME from $216 to $210. CME shares fell 2.4% to close at $194.69 on Friday.
