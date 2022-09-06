ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

This Analyst Predicts $396 For Eli Lilly, Plus Raymond James Slashes PT On This Stock By Over 73%

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 6, 2022 8:16 AM | 2 min read
This Analyst Predicts $396 For Eli Lilly, Plus Raymond James Slashes PT On This Stock By Over 73%
  • Raymond James cut the price target for PolyPid Ltd. PYPD from $15 to $4. PolyPid shares fell 7.7% to $1.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Inter & Co, Inc. INTR from $3.9 to $5. Inter & Co shares rose 0.7% to close at $4.23 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital boosted Eli Lilly and Company LLY price target from $369 to $396. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.9% to $304.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised the price target on Watsco, Inc. WSO from $300 to $310. Watsco shares fell 0.7% to close at $272.00 on Friday.
  • Jefferies raised price target for Euronav NV EURN from $14 to $20. Euronav shares rose 1.5% to $16.47 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler reduced the price target on Organon & Co. OGN from $37 to $34. Organon shares rose 2.3% to $29.15 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for Ciena Corporation CIEN from $62 to $45. Ciena fell 0.8% to $43.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on RH RH from $285 to $315. RH rose 2.2% to $257.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised the price target on Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU from $435 to $446. Lululemon shares rose 0.6% to $316.08 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target on CME Group Inc. CME from $216 to $210. CME shares fell 2.4% to close at $194.69 on Friday.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Check out this: Fear Among US Investors Is Increasing, Here's Why

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Apparel, Accessories & Luxury GoodsConsumer DiscretionaryPT ChangesNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst Ratings