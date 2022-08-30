- Photronics, Inc. PLAB fell 23% to $16.76. Photronics posted upbeat Q3 results, but issued weak outlook for the current quarter.
- Cross Timbers Royalty Trust CRT fell 17.8% to $20.23. Shares of several energy companies traded lower as the sector pulls back from recent gains amid raised concerns of aggressive interest rates hikes, which could pressure oil demand.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO dropped 16.6% to $7.64.
- REX American Resources Corporation REX dropped 13.9% to $28.95. The company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 13.4% to $120.00.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO fell 10.6% to $5.43.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK dropped 9.4% to $18.81. Shares of several energy companies traded lower as the sector pulls back from recent gains amid raised concerns of aggressive interest rates hikes, which could pressure oil demand.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ declined 9% to $3.5750 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Alcoa Corporation AA dropped 8.6% to $50.71. Alcoa to curtail one third of production capacity at Lista Smelter in Norway to mitigate high energy costs.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA fell 8.1% to $5.49 after the company filed a prospectus related to the issuance and sale of common stock from time to time up to $400 million. The company also announced an exchange offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Romeo Power.
- PBF Energy Inc. PBF declined 8.1% to $33.68. Shares of several energy companies traded lower as the sector pulls back from recent gains amid raised concerns of aggressive interest rates hikes, which could pressure oil demand.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP dropped 6.6% to $42.43. Shares of several energy companies traded lower as the sector pulls back from recent gains amid raised concerns of aggressive interest rates hikes, which could pressure oil demand.
- Arch Resources, Inc. ARCH fell 6.3% to $148.06. Shares of several energy companies traded lower as the sector pulls back from recent gains amid raised concerns of aggressive interest rates hikes, which could pressure oil demand.
- Baidu, Inc. BIDU declined 6.3% to $138.06 after the company reported Q2 EPS results.
