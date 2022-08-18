Lowe's To $252? Plus This Analyst Lowers Price Target On Otonomo Technologies By 67%

- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO from $45 to $50. Cisco shares rose 5.1% to $49.02 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised the price target on The Progressive Corporation PGR from $90 to $106. Progressive shares fell 3% to $123.24 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs raised Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS price target from $165 to $182. Keysight Technologies shares rose 4.3% to $176.60 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. TRHC from $3 to $6. Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares rose 2.1% to close at $5.28 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital raised price target for Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF from $75 to $100. Wolfspeed shares rose 21.1% to $103.70 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut the price target on Analog Devices, Inc. ADI from $210 to $200. Analog Devices shares fell 1.4% to $167.80 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for Target Corporation TGT from $231 to $223. Target gained 0.2% to $175.68 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW from $224 to $252. Lowe's fell 0.9% to $213.50 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut the price target on Otonomo Technologies Ltd. OTMO from $6 to $2. Otonomo Technologies shares fell 2.6% to close at $0.6978 on Wednesday.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target on Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI from $40 to $52. Bath & Body Works shares rose 0.3% to $40.30 in pre-market trading.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
