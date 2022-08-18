This Healthcare Stock Is Trading Lower By 29%: Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares rose 88.7% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after the company was awarded $17.6 million from State of Texas for continued development of co.'s lead investigational targeted radiotherapeutic Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome for the treatment of patients with leptomeningeal metastases.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK shares rose 42.4% to $3.29 in pre-market trading. Codiak BioSciences recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.30 per share.
- Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF rose 20.7% to $103.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG rose 16.6% to $1.62 in pre-market trading after jumping 23% on Wednesday.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE shares rose 13.5% to $7.70 in pre-market trading. The FDA has approved Bluebird bio’s Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel), also known as beti-cel, a one-time gene therapy custom-designed for beta‑thalassemia.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP rose 13.1% to $0.2425 in pre-market trading after declining 12% on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.11 per share.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN rose 12.9% to $4.19 in pre-market trading after climbing 11% on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share.
- Endo International plc ENDP rose 10.2% to $0.3128 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Wednesday. Endo International filed for bankruptcy after reaching a $6 billion deal with some of its creditors as the company sought to settle opioid-related lawsuits.
- Privia Health Group, Inc. PRVA rose 9.7% to $39.40 in pre-market trading. Privia Health, last week, said Q2 EPS results were higher year over year.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. FATE rose 9.4% to $33.06 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Wednesday.
- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD shares rose 9.4% to $0.8195 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Wednesday. Mind Medicine recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.04 per share.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN rose 9.3% to $20.95 in pre-market trading. Grindrod Shipping reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 47.1% year-over-year to $161.58 million.
- Palisade Bio, Inc.PALI rose 9.2% to $0.1780 in pre-market trading after dropping 21% on Wednesday. Palisade Bio dosed first patient in its Phase 3 study evaluating lead asset LB1148 to accelerate the return of bowel function in adult patients undergoing gastrointestinal surgery.
- Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG rose 9.1% to $0.3380 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Wednesday. Performance Shipping recently priced its 33 million share offering at $0.45 per share.
- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. JUPW shares rose 9.1% to $0.70 in pre-market trading. Jupiter Wellness recently reported a second-quarter FY22 sales jump of 400% year-on-year, to $3 million, versus $0.6 million last year..
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB rose 8.2% to $0.53 in pre-market trading. Verb Technology recently reported Q2 total digital revenue of $2.2 million.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. RARE rose 5.7% to $49.94 in pre-market trading. Ultragenyx reported inducement grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS rose 4.4% to $176.72 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for the fourth quarter.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO rose 4.2% to $48.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong guidance.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. UBX shares fell 29.1% to $0.6879 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of upsized underwritten public offering.
- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. CDR fell 29.2% to $20.51 in pre-market trading. Cedar Realty Trust recently posted Q2 FFO of $0.58.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC fell 25% to $0.30 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Wednesday.
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV fell 19.5% to $6.15 in pre-market trading. Blue Water Vaccines shares jumped around 200% on Wednesday after the company announced it plans to explore the potential development of a novel monkeypox vaccine using its norovirus shell and protrusion virus-like particle platform.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 11.3% to $20.48 in pre-market trading after GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen filed a Form 144 with the SEC showing intent to sell his stake in the struggling retailer.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ shares fell 10.5% to $3.81 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Wednesday.
- Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK fell 10.5% to $5.70 in pre-market trading. The company is scheduled to report Q2 results on August 30, 2022.
- Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd TLSA fell 6.9% to $0.68 in pre-market trading. Tiziana Life Sciences recently announced purchase of 200,000 common shares by executive chairman.
- Vacasa, Inc. VCSA fell 5.7% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Wednesday. Vacasa recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT fell 5.1% to $2.84 in pre-market trading after the company launched at-the-market equity program of up to $200 million.
