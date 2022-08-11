Citigroup Predicts $205 For Lowe's Companies; Also Check Out Some Other Big PT Changes

- Stephens & Co. cut the price target for Alpha Teknova, Inc. TKNO from $22 to $15. Alpha Teknova shares fell 5.2% to close at $5.79 on Wednesday.
- Needham increased the price target on Roblox Corporation RBLX from $45 to $55. Roblox shares rose 0.2% to $48.08 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan cut Seer, Inc. SEER price target from $20 to $12. Seer shares fell 1.4% to $13.13 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut the price target on Rackspace Technology, Inc. RXT from $9 to $7. Rackspace Technology shares fell 0.3% to $5.78 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised price target for CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR from $195 to $200. CyberArk Software shares rose 2.7% to $153.80 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut the price target on Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW from $222 to $205. Lowe's shares fell 1.5% to $198.51 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Bumble Inc. BMBL from $21 to $30. Bumble shares fell 8.9% to $31.41 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target on Fox Corporation FOXA from $35 to $37. Fox gained 3.4% to close at $34.88 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target on Paysafe Limited PSFE from $4 to $3. Paysafe shares fell 1.4% to $2.19 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target on a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. AKA from $5 to $3. a.k.a. Brands shares rose 6.7% to close at $2.08 on Wednesday.
