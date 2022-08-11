Sonos, Bumble And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

- Sonos, Inc. SONO shares fell 20.4% to $18.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales results for its third quarter and issued downbeat FY22 sales guidance. The company also announced that its CFO Brittany Bagley is stepping down to pursue another professional opportunity. Eddie Lazarus, the company's chief legal officer, will succeed Bagley as interim CFO, effective Sept. 1.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA shares fell 18.9% to $7.00 in pre-market trading. Invitae shares jumped around 277% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS shares fell 8.6% to $19.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Bumble Inc. BMBL fell 8.5% to $31.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- AppLovin Corporation APP fell 7.8% to $37.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and lowered FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Haleon plc HLN fell 6% to $6.12 in pre-market trading after dropping over 8% on Wednesday.
- Sanofi SNY fell 5.7% to $42.62 in pre-market trading. The company on Monday announced it will pause recruitment for Phase 3 studies for its MS drug tolebrutinib.
- Marqeta, Inc. MQ fell 5.6% to $10.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported financial results for the second quarter.
- Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. BNL fell 5.1% to $21.25 in pre-market trading as the company priced 13 million share public offering of common stock at $21.35 per share.
- Main Street Capital Corporation MAIN shares fell 4.3% to $42.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $50 million public offering of common stock.
- GSK plc GSK fell 3.8% to $36.82 in pre-market trading. The company recently confirmed a shortage of its rotavirus infection vaccine following manufacturing disruptions. Additionally, Vir and the company said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab.
