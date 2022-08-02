ñol

ZoomInfo To $63? Plus Barclays Predicts This PT For Procter & Gamble

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 2, 2022 9:05 AM | 2 min read
  • Barclays cut the price target for The Procter & Gamble Company PG from $157 to $154. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.5% to $142.25 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target on Global Payments Inc. GPN from $197 to $194. Global Payments shares rose 0.1% to $128.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley cut Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD price target from $103 to $101. AMD shares fell 0.9% to $95.89 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target on Pinterest, Inc. PINS from $37 to $34. Pinterest shares surged 17.9% to $23.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays cut price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB from $110 to $102. LyondellBasell shares fell 0.5% to $86.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho raised the price target on HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA from $210 to $230. HCA Healthcare shares rose 1.9% to $215.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI from $71 to $63. ZoomInfo shares rose 13.2% to $42.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Truist Securities lowered the price target on Woodward, Inc. WWD from $121 to $88. Woodward shares fell 10.9% to $93.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg cut the price target on Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC from $42 to $35. Teladoc Health shares fell 3% to $35.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel reduced the price target on JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD from $22 to $17. JELD-WEN Holding shares fell 2.2% to $15.00 in pre-market trading.

