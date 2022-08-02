These Analysts Boost Price Targets On ON Semiconductor Following Q2 Results

ON Semiconductor Corp ON) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

The company also said it sees Q3 revenue of $2.07 billion - $2.17 billion, above the consensus of $2.02 billion. It expects non-GAAP EPS of $1.25 - $1.37, above the consensus of $1.21.

ON Semiconductor, however, shares fell 0.4% to $63.39 in the pre-market trading session.

Several analysts made changes to their price targets on ON Semiconductor following the release of results.