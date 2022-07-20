Netflix And 15 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN rose 29.8% to $0.2520 in pre-market trading. Greenlane said it has sold its stake in VIBES Holdings LLC for $5.3 million in cash.

