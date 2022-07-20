ñol

Netflix And 15 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 20, 2022 5:43 AM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN rose 29.8% to $0.2520 in pre-market trading. Greenlane said it has sold its stake in VIBES Holdings LLC for $5.3 million in cash.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG rose 23.3% to $2.64 in pre-market trading after jumping around 19% on Tuesday.
  • Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD rose 12.7% to $2.39 in pre-market trading. Applied Blockchain shares jumped 100% on Tuesday after the company raised its Q4 revenue guidance. Also, the company announced a 5-year hosting contract with Marathon Digital.
  • Ideanomics, Inc. IDEX rose 12.5% to $0.7999 in pre-market trading. Ideanomics unit Solectrac recently announced a partnership with Nolan Manufacturing to produce Solectrac's e25 electric tractors with additional models slated for future production.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT rose 10.7% to $3.41 in pre-market trading after climbing around 15% on Tuesday. ToughBuilt Industries recently announced its Q2 gross sales through Amazon were $3.56 million, representing a 20% year-over-year increase.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM rose 8.9% to $0.8790 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Tuesday.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA rose 8.5% to $0.1438 in pre-market trading.
  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT rose 6.9% to $2.62 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Tuesday. Blue Hat Interactive recently announced a registered direct offering of $3.6 million.
  • Netflix, Inc. NFLX rose 6.8% to $215.51 in pre-market trading. Netflix posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company ended the second quarter with 220.67 million subscribers, down from a reported 221.64 million in the first quarter.
  • Aehr Test Systems AEHR rose 6.5% to $9.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 166% year-over-year to $20.3 million, beating the consensus of $20.02 million. Separately, the company announced that it has received $12.8 million in orders from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple FOX-XP™ systems, a FOX™ high volume production WaferPak Aligner, and a small number of FOX WaferPak full wafer contactors.
  • Omnicom Group Inc. OMC rose 5.9% to $71.41 in pre-market trading as the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Vascular Biogenics Ltd. VBLT fell 78.8% to $0.4344 in pre-market trading after the company announced the data from its Phase 3 OVAL trial of Ofra-Vec did not meet the primary endpoints of achieving a statistically significant improvement.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares fell 11.4% to $22.01 in pre-market trading. AMTD Digital shares dropped over 10% on Tuesday on continued volatility following the company's recent IPO.
  • Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ fell 7.3% to $0.61 in pre-market trading. Helbiz recently released the HelmetChecker, a real-time AI helmet verification, for sale to micro-mobility operators.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH fell 6.5% to $0.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. YVR fell 6.1% to $0.3750 in pre-market trading.

