July Fourth Weekend Started With Cancellations And Delays For Air Travelers: WSJ

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 5, 2022 7:53 AM | 1 min read
  • Due to staffing shortages and other difficulties, travelers across United States airports had to encounter a busy and frustrating Fourth of July weekend, writes Wall Street Journal.
  • The flight disruptions seemed to have eased Sunday and Monday.
  • With bad weather hitting multiple parts of the country Friday and Saturday, more than 1,200 flights had to be canceled, which makes up to 2.4% of the total scheduled.
  • Around 300 flights were canceled on Sunday and about 225 Monday, according to figures from FlightAware, a flight-tracking firm.
  • RelatedPilot Shortage Pushes American Airlines To Quit Services In 4 Cities: CNBC
  • According to the Transportation Security Administration. U.S. airports on Friday had their busiest day since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, screening nearly 2.5 million people, the most since February 2020.
  • RelatedUnited States Faces Severe Pilot Shortage, Searches For Solution: CNBC
  • Flight cancellations were not the only topic of problem for passengers. Thousands of flights in the United States were delayed during the holiday weekend, including 7,500 on Friday and over 5,700 on Saturday; the number was reduced on Sunday and Monday, according to FlightAware.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

