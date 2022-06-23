Pilot Shortage Pushes American Airlines To Quit Services In 4 Cities: CNBC

by

American Airlines Group Inc AAL plans to discontinue service to four U.S. cities from September. The cities will lose scheduled commercial air service entirely, reported CNBC.

: United States Faces Severe Pilot Shortage, Searches For Solution: CNBC The cities include Toledo, Ohio; Islip, N.Y.; Ithaca, N.Y., and Dubuque, Iowa, which will lose service from American Airlines on Sept. 7, after Labor Day.

"We'll proactively reach out to customers scheduled to travel after this date to offer alternate arrangements," the report cited American Airlines.

: American Airline's Regional Pilots Get Hefty Pay Raises As Competition Heats Up: CNBC American Airlines stated that flights at other airports between 45 and 120 miles distant would continue to serve the locations.

Price Action : AAL shares are trading higher by 0.92% at $13.22 during the pre-market session on Thursday.

