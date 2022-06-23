ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Pilot Shortage Pushes American Airlines To Quit Services In 4 Cities: CNBC

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 23, 2022 7:33 AM | 1 min read
  • American Airlines Group Inc AAL plans to discontinue service to four U.S. cities from September. The cities will lose scheduled commercial air service entirely, reported CNBC.
  • AAL blamed the service restrictions on a regional pilot shortage. The report further noted American Airlines, United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL, and Delta Air Lines, Inc DAL have reduced service between several smaller cities and major hubs, citing a scarcity of aviators as the reason.
  • RelatedUnited States Faces Severe Pilot Shortage, Searches For Solution: CNBC
  • The cities include Toledo, Ohio; Islip, N.Y.; Ithaca, N.Y., and Dubuque, Iowa, which will lose service from American Airlines on Sept. 7, after Labor Day.
  • "We'll proactively reach out to customers scheduled to travel after this date to offer alternate arrangements," the report cited American Airlines.
  • Related: American Airline's Regional Pilots Get Hefty Pay Raises As Competition Heats Up: CNBC
  • American Airlines stated that flights at other airports between 45 and 120 miles distant would continue to serve the locations.
  • Price Action: AAL shares are trading higher by 0.92% at $13.22 during the pre-market session on Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: airlinesBriefsNewsTravelMediaGeneral