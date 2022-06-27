ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Epizyme + 20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 27, 2022 6:31 AM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX rose 90.1% to $0.59 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 46% on Friday.
  • Epizyme, Inc. EPZM rose 57.2% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after Ipsen announced plans to acquire the company.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM rose 49.2% to $0.5550 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Friday.
  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC rose 30.4% to $0.3389 in pre-market trading after dipping over 20% on Friday. FedNat, last month, announced a $15 million investment by Hale Partnership in Monarch National Insurance Company.
  • InflaRx N.V. IFRX shares rose 28% to $0.9995 in pre-market trading after tumbling around 34% on Friday.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON rose 18.7% to $0.4401 in pre-market trading. Ebang International announced the receipt of Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency.
  • Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP rose 16.7% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 25% on Friday. Kiromic BioPharma recently announced a strategic pipeline shift to prioritize its allogeneic, non-engineered off-the-shelf product candidate, Deltacel/KB-GDT.
  • Reed's, Inc. REED rose 14.4% to $0.1601 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 20% on Friday. Reed's, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.05 per share.
  • AppTech Payments Corp. APCX rose 13.8% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after gaining around 15% on Friday.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC shares rose 13.5% to $0.70 in pre-market trading following a 25% drop on Friday.
  • Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV rose 13.3% to $3.59 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 9% on Friday.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT rose 11.9% to $0.34 in pre-market trading following a 9% decline on Friday.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT rose 10.3% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after jumping 55% on Friday. ToughBuilt Industries recently announced closing of $6 million public offering.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 9.8% to $0.90 in pre-market trading. RedHill Biopharma recently announced a cost reduction plan expected to generate operational cost savings of approximately $50 million over the next 18 months.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE rose 9.2% to $2.26 in pre-market trading. Sorrento Therapeutics named Honorable Tommy G. Thompson, former Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services and former Governor of Wisconsin, as Covid-19 special consultant to Sorrento’s Chairman and CEO Henry Ji.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE fell 15% to $10.73 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 28% on Friday.
  • SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA fell 12.6% to $11.40 in pre-market trading. SIGA Technologies recently announced approximately $13 million in procurement orders for oral TPOXX (tecovirimat).
  • Vivakor, Inc. VIVK fell 9.8% to $2.13 in pre-market trading. Vivakor recently announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Silver Fuels Delhi and White Claw Colorado City.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY fell 8.8% to $0.28 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 10% on Friday.
  • Sharecare, Inc. SHCR shares fell 7.8% to $1.77 in pre-market trading. Sharecare, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results, issued Q2 and FY22 guidance and reported a $50 million buyback.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP fell 7% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. Tonix Pharmaceuticals recently reported pricing of $30 million private placement of convertible redeemable preferred stock.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Communications EquipmentInformation TechnologyPre-Market MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas