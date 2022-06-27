Epizyme + 20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX rose 90.1% to $0.59 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 46% on Friday.
- Epizyme, Inc. EPZM rose 57.2% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after Ipsen announced plans to acquire the company.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM rose 49.2% to $0.5550 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Friday.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC rose 30.4% to $0.3389 in pre-market trading after dipping over 20% on Friday. FedNat, last month, announced a $15 million investment by Hale Partnership in Monarch National Insurance Company.
- InflaRx N.V. IFRX shares rose 28% to $0.9995 in pre-market trading after tumbling around 34% on Friday.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON rose 18.7% to $0.4401 in pre-market trading. Ebang International announced the receipt of Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP rose 16.7% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 25% on Friday. Kiromic BioPharma recently announced a strategic pipeline shift to prioritize its allogeneic, non-engineered off-the-shelf product candidate, Deltacel/KB-GDT.
- Reed's, Inc. REED rose 14.4% to $0.1601 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 20% on Friday. Reed's, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.05 per share.
- AppTech Payments Corp. APCX rose 13.8% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after gaining around 15% on Friday.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC shares rose 13.5% to $0.70 in pre-market trading following a 25% drop on Friday.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV rose 13.3% to $3.59 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 9% on Friday.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT rose 11.9% to $0.34 in pre-market trading following a 9% decline on Friday.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT rose 10.3% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after jumping 55% on Friday. ToughBuilt Industries recently announced closing of $6 million public offering.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 9.8% to $0.90 in pre-market trading. RedHill Biopharma recently announced a cost reduction plan expected to generate operational cost savings of approximately $50 million over the next 18 months.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE rose 9.2% to $2.26 in pre-market trading. Sorrento Therapeutics named Honorable Tommy G. Thompson, former Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services and former Governor of Wisconsin, as Covid-19 special consultant to Sorrento’s Chairman and CEO Henry Ji.
Losers
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE fell 15% to $10.73 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 28% on Friday.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA fell 12.6% to $11.40 in pre-market trading. SIGA Technologies recently announced approximately $13 million in procurement orders for oral TPOXX (tecovirimat).
- Vivakor, Inc. VIVK fell 9.8% to $2.13 in pre-market trading. Vivakor recently announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Silver Fuels Delhi and White Claw Colorado City.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY fell 8.8% to $0.28 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 10% on Friday.
- Sharecare, Inc. SHCR shares fell 7.8% to $1.77 in pre-market trading. Sharecare, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results, issued Q2 and FY22 guidance and reported a $50 million buyback.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP fell 7% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. Tonix Pharmaceuticals recently reported pricing of $30 million private placement of convertible redeemable preferred stock.
