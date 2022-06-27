Epizyme + 20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX rose 90.1% to $0.59 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 46% on Friday.

Epizyme, Inc. EPZM rose 57.2% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after Ipsen announced plans to acquire the company.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM rose 49.2% to $0.5550 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Friday.

FedNat Holding Company FNHC rose 30.4% to $0.3389 in pre-market trading after dipping over 20% on Friday. FedNat, last month, announced a $15 million investment by Hale Partnership in Monarch National Insurance Company.

InflaRx N.V. IFRX shares rose 28% to $0.9995 in pre-market trading after tumbling around 34% on Friday.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON rose 18.7% to $0.4401 in pre-market trading. Ebang International announced the receipt of Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP rose 16.7% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 25% on Friday. Kiromic BioPharma recently announced a strategic pipeline shift to prioritize its allogeneic, non-engineered off-the-shelf product candidate, Deltacel/KB-GDT.

Reed's, Inc. REED rose 14.4% to $0.1601 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 20% on Friday. Reed's, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.05 per share.

AppTech Payments Corp. APCX rose 13.8% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after gaining around 15% on Friday.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC shares rose 13.5% to $0.70 in pre-market trading following a 25% drop on Friday.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV rose 13.3% to $3.59 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 9% on Friday.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT rose 11.9% to $0.34 in pre-market trading following a 9% decline on Friday.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT rose 10.3% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after jumping 55% on Friday. ToughBuilt Industries recently announced closing of $6 million public offering.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 9.8% to $0.90 in pre-market trading. RedHill Biopharma recently announced a cost reduction plan expected to generate operational cost savings of approximately $50 million over the next 18 months.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE rose 9.2% to $2.26 in pre-market trading. Sorrento Therapeutics named Honorable Tommy G. Thompson, former Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services and former Governor of Wisconsin, as Covid-19 special consultant to Sorrento's Chairman and CEO Henry Ji.

