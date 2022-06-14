20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL rose 48.5% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after the company reached an agreement with Phillip Morris for international electronic nicotine delivery system product distribution.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBM rose 37.1% to $4.95 in pre-market trading. Electra recently appointed Craig Cunningham as CFO.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. SLNO rose 33.9% to $0.2279 in pre-market trading after the company presented data from its DCCR development program at ENDO 2022.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS shares rose 29.6% to $0.9075 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Monday.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD shares rose 24.5% to $0.81 in pre-market trading after jumping around 88% on Monday.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. EYE rose 15.2% to $29.12 in pre-market trading. National Vision will replace Renewable Energy Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on June 16.

Oracle Corporation ORCL rose 14.1% to $73.07 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly results.

Invitae Corporation NVTA rose 13.4% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Monday.

Regis Corporation RGS rose 12.6% to $0.64 in pre-market trading after dipping over 12% on Monday. Regis recently announced a partnership with Zenoti.

WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY shares rose 10.4% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Monday.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC rose 9.3% to $0.3170 in pre-market trading.

Future FinTech Group Inc. FTFT rose 8.6% to $0.4299 in pre-market trading after dipping around 19% on Monday.

23andMe Holding Co. ME rose 8% to $2.43 in pre-market trading. 23andMe recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Revlon, Inc. REV rose 7.7% to $1.26 in pre-market trading. The company is reportedly expected to file for bankruptcy.



