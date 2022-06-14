20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL rose 48.5% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after the company reached an agreement with Phillip Morris for international electronic nicotine delivery system product distribution.
- Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBM rose 37.1% to $4.95 in pre-market trading. Electra recently appointed Craig Cunningham as CFO.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. SLNO rose 33.9% to $0.2279 in pre-market trading after the company presented data from its DCCR development program at ENDO 2022.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS shares rose 29.6% to $0.9075 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Monday.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD shares rose 24.5% to $0.81 in pre-market trading after jumping around 88% on Monday.
- National Vision Holdings, Inc. EYE rose 15.2% to $29.12 in pre-market trading. National Vision will replace Renewable Energy Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on June 16.
- Oracle Corporation ORCL rose 14.1% to $73.07 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA rose 13.4% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Monday.
- Regis Corporation RGS rose 12.6% to $0.64 in pre-market trading after dipping over 12% on Monday. Regis recently announced a partnership with Zenoti.
- WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY shares rose 10.4% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Monday.
- The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC rose 9.3% to $0.3170 in pre-market trading.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. FTFT rose 8.6% to $0.4299 in pre-market trading after dipping around 19% on Monday.
- 23andMe Holding Co. ME rose 8% to $2.43 in pre-market trading. 23andMe recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Revlon, Inc. REV rose 7.7% to $1.26 in pre-market trading. The company is reportedly expected to file for bankruptcy.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS shares fell 11.9% to $1.19 in pre-market trading. Hillstream BioPharma shares jumped around 69% on Monday after the company announced a share repurchase program to acquire up to $1 million of the company's common stock.
- DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT fell 10.3% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after declining around 16% on Monday. DBV Technologies recently reported topline results from its Phase 3 EPITOPE trial and said the trial met the primary endpoint.
- Oblong Inc. OBLG shares fell 9.2% to $0.34 in pre-market trading after jumping over 21% on Monday.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX fell 8.5% to $13.95 in pre-market trading after surging more than 15% on Monday.
- Epizyme, Inc. EPZM fell 6.5% to $0.63 in pre-market trading after climbing over 10% on Monday.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW shares fell 6% to $10.46 in pre-market trading after dropping around 5% on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Pre-Market MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas